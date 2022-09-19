Journal of Infusion Nursing Publishes Access Vascular Data Showing Significantly Reduced Complication Rates for HydroMID

Retrospective data published in the Journal of Infusion Nursing demonstrates ability of biomaterials that mimic the body’s chemistry to produce impactful reductions in failures, venous thrombosis, and phlebitis

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access Vascular, Inc. (AVI), a company addressing the most common and costly vascular access complications through its advanced biomaterial platform, today announced the outcome of a peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Infusion Nursing that demonstrated a significant reduction in complications when using AVI’s consistently hydrophilic midline catheters.



Common and expensive complications affect approximately 30% of all hospital patients with traditional polyurethane catheters inserted. The findings of this study indicate the potential for catheters made from AVI’s patented advanced biomaterials to reduce the frequency of device replacements and avoid these complications - improving patient outcomes, saving time for clinicians and helping hospitals avoid the high cost of vascular access and related complications.

In the paper, A Retrospective Assessment of Midline Catheter Failures Focusing on Catheter Composition, complication rates are compared in 101 standard midline catheters and 104 HydroMID® catheters. The data analysis indicates statistically significant reductions in failure rates, upper extremity deep venous thrombosis, and phlebitis in the HydroMID group, with the polyurethane midline catheters six (6) times more likely to fail then HydroMID catheters.

“I have inserted over 2000 catheters with this patented biomaterial and I’m pleased to see the findings of this study support what I’ve seen in my daily experience,” said Joe Bunch, RN, CEO of ProVasc Solutions LTD, and principal investigator for the study. “The reduction in complications makes a dramatic impact on both my patients and my workflow with a significant decrease in call backs to trouble shoot the lines.”

Access Vascular’s HydroPICC® and HydroMID® catheters are made from an entirely new catheter material designed to work in concert with the body’s natural chemistry, thus helping to reduce both complications and associated medical expense. The transformational AVI technology was most recently recognized with a 2022 Edison Award for Innovation for its potential to reshape the field of vascular access.

“We are thrilled that these study findings have been published and confirm what we’ve seen and what our clinicians have been telling us – the AVI hydrophilic biomaterial substantially lowers complications and device replacements. The impact of this reduction is giving back critical clinician time and providing hospital cost savings, which – in the end - brings down total medical expenses,” said James Biggins, CEO of Access Vascular. “Our transformational technology is helping to usher in the new era of value-based care by improving the patient experience and supporting an overall reduction in medical costs. I would encourage any clinician or hospital frustrated with the performance of their current lines to work with our team to incorporate our technology into their practice.”

To learn more about Access Vascular and its HydroPICC and HydroMID products, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

About Access Vascular

Access Vascular was founded to address the most common and costly complications of intravenous therapy: infection, thrombosis, and phlebitis. Taking a foundationally different approach to thrombus reduction, the company manufactures intravenous catheters from a hydrophilic material which retains significant amounts of water. Engineered to mimic the body’s natural chemistry, Access Vascular catheters are designed to evade the foreign body response and complications that come with it. Our award-winning patented and FDA cleared products are HydroPICC® and HydroMID®. For more information, please visit www.accessvascularinc.com.

Media Contact:

Anastasia Mironova

VP, Strategy & Marketing

(206) 778-6685