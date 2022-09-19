Antitussive Drug Market Worldwide Size Research, Latest Opportunities, Development, Emerging Players & Forecast 2032
Antitussive Drug Market reach USD 1.52 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20 % over the forecast period 2023 to 2032PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Antitussive Drug Market reach USD 1.52 Billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.20 % over the forecast period 2023 to 2032, according to a recent global market study by Quince Market Insights. A cough is a relatively common symptom of various upper and lower respiratory tract illnesses. It is a reflex response to mechanical, chemical, or inflammatory irritation of the tracheobronchial tree, which is relayed by sensory neurons in the airways reflex through neurons located in the brainstem. Antitussives, often known as cough suppressants, are commonly used to treat the symptoms of cough. Cough suppressor works by lowering the activity of cough reflex and suppresses the need to cough. Dextromethorphan and Codeine are the two most prevalent cough suppressant medications commonly utilized in the treatment of cough. Antitussive medications such as mucolytics are provided through inhalation which helps to liquefy mucus in the respiratory system. These antitussive medications are often inhaled by employing nebulizer or directly infused into the respiratory tract. The substance to be utilized as mucolytic antitussive medication is sodium chloride acetylcysteine. A typical technique utilized to treat numerous symptoms in acute viral upper respiratory tract infection has been to use combination of active antitussive medication components. For instance, the usage of paracetamol with an antitussive medication for treating cough and headache has been proved effective.
The increasing frequency of upper respiratory tract infection (URTI) and other respiratory ailments around the globe is one of the primary reasons driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population, which is more sensitive to such disorders, is providing a boost to the market expansion. Cough syrup is generally used for the treatment of dry cough formed owing to the extended exposure to poor air quality, cigarette and indoor smoking and air pollution. In accordance with this, the rising health consciousness among the population and convenient product availability in pharmacies and general stores are also contributing to the expansion of the market. Additionally, different product advancements, such as the development of cough syrups with low adverse effects, are operating as other growth-inducing elements. Product makers are offering variations enhanced with natural herbs and substances with immunity-boosting benefits. Other variables, including expanding expenditure capacities of the consumers, together with considerable increase in the pharmaceutical business, are predicted to propel the market toward growth.
Impact of COVID-19 on Antitussive Drug Market
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on the world's healthcare delivery system. Governments all across the world have declared country-wide lockdowns and social distancing measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to prevent health systems from collapsing.
In the pandemic, the drug cloperastine was a unique case among the drug repurposing candidates that could be effective for treating COVID-19 in the early stages of the disease in the community or in general practice. Although the demand of antitussive drug is rising simultaneously, but the pandemic has highly disrupted drug supply and, also had the potential impact on drug trafficking across the countries due to stoppage of transportation.
Global Antitussive Drugs Market, by Drug Class
The Drug class segment is divided into Centrally Acting Drugs (Opioids and Non-opioids), Peripherally Acting Drugs (Phenoxdiazine and Others), Others.
The centrally acting drug has account for highest growth in the market. Because the drug work by inhibiting the cough centre in the brain also it is available in white crystalline powder, sparingly soluble in water and soluble in water. The peripherally acting drugs which act outside of the central nervous system which inhibit the cough.
Global Antitussive Drugs Market, by Route of Administration
The Route of Administration segment is divided into Oral, Inhalational, Others. The most of antitussive drugs are taken by orally. The antitussive drug comes as a liquid-filled capsule, a chewable tablet, a dissolving strip, a solution (liquid), an extended-release (long-acting) suspension (liquid), and a lozenge to take by mouth.
Global Antitussive Drugs Market, by End Users
The end user segment is divided into Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others. The hospitals segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market. The antitussive drug is typically recommended by doctors or sold over-the-counter (OTC) in pharmacies.
Global Antitussive Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel
The Distribution channel segment is divided into Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, and Others.
The retail pharmacy segment is expected to be the highest growing segment. Cough and cold remedies are widely advertised and sold in pharmacies and stores all around the world. The increase in the number of cases with cough so the rising in the number of retail pharmacy or chain pharmacy.
Global Antitussive Drugs Market, Based on Regional Analysis
The major regions includes Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and South America.
North America is projected to be the leading regional market due to increasing population, rising patient pool, and growing research activity. Also, the growing awareness and rising prevalence of respiratory disorders, and significant government initiatives helps to lead the market. On the other side Asia Pacific holds the 2nd largest share in the market because of increasing health care expenditure, growing pollution, and rising demand.
Major companies operating in the global antitussive drug market, which include Toray Industries, Zoetus, Pfizer, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Alkem Laboratories, Zydus Cadila, AstraZeneca, Cipla, and Johnson & Johnson, among others
Recent Developments in the Global Antitussive Drugs Market
• In June 2022, Axalbion, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developed novel medicines to treat cough, post the analysis, company announced positive results from a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study (AX8-003) with its transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8) agonist, AX-8, in patients with refractory or unexplained chronic cough.
• In 2021, SiteOne Therapeutics Announces $1.73M Grant from NIH/NHLBI and Adds Respiratory Advisory Team. This would help to support the development of an inhaled formulation of SiteOne's drug candidate for chronic cough.
• In 2015, Tris Pharma, Inc. signed a license, supply, and distribution deal with Pfizer Consumer Healthcare in 2015. (a part of Pfizer Inc.). Pfizer Consumer Healthcare will market Tris extended-release dextromethorphan cough syrup under the Robitussin brand, according to the deal. In exchange, Tris will give Pfizer Consumer Healthcare the U.S. branded rights to its protected intellectual property for an extended-release dextromethorphan formulation, and Tris will receive an upfront payment, milestone payments, and sales-based royalties.
• In 2015, Vernalis plc and Tris Pharma Inc. received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the Tuzistra XR New Drug Application (NDA)
Some key Points of the Antitussive drug market Report are:
• An in-depth global antitussive drug market analysis by the segments, along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.
• Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Antitussive drug market
• Impact of COVID-19 on the global Antitussive drug market
