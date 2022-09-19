Anti-Viral Coatings Market Share, Regional Analysis, Application, Growth Opportunity, and Forecast Over 2020-2027

Anti-Viral-Coatings Market

Anti-Viral Coatings Market from the high-performance coatings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per report in the Anti-Viral Coatings Market, By application, the medical segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the global anti-viral coatings market, owing to wide use in medical products, surfaces, door handles, and devices that require regular cleaning and disinfection purposes.

By region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in demand from across the world during the COVID-19 pandemic as these coatings are effective in preventing the spread of the virus. However, the global anti-viral coatings market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, as it was highly affected by the pandemic and as soon as the economies recover, the investments in the anti-viral products will increase as it is a preventative measure.

By type of coatings, the high-performance coatings segment held the largest share in 20219, accounting for nearly half of the global anti-viral coatings market, owing to its wide use. However, the nano-coating segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027, due to ease of incorporating nanoparticles into the coating material.

Rise in demand for protective clothing amidst pandemic and increase in application in the medical industry drive the growth of the global anti-viral coatings market. However, lack of R&D activities hampers the market growth. On the contrary, surge in investment from market players and government is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

According to the report, the global anti-viral coatings industry was pegged at $0.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Spandex market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining potential in untapped regions.

COVID-19 scenario:

- Anti-viral coatings are said to be effective against microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, which has boosted the demand for anti-viral coatings during the pandemic.

- However, disrupted supply chain and lack of raw materials have created a supply-demand gap.

Major Market Players:

1. Arkema

2. Hydromer

3. Dais Corporation

4. nano Care Deutschland AG

5. Kobe Steel, Ltd.

6. EnvisionSQ

7. Nippon Paints

8. Bio-Gate AG

9. Bio-Fence

10. GrapheneCA

