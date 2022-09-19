IV Catheters Highly Demanded Intravenous Equipment Due to Effective Results in Reducing Complications During Treatment: Fact.MR Analysis

Rapid Technological Advancements Are Anticipated To Spur Companies To Develop More User-Friendly And Cutting-Edge Intravenous Equipment, Which Will Present The Market With Sizable Opportunities During The Forecast Period

Using intravenous equipment, nutrients or pharmaceuticals, such as insulin or hormones, chemotherapeutic medicines, antibiotics, and painkillers, can be administered directly into a vein. It is not necessary to use a new needle for each treatment once the IV cannula has been placed into the vein. The nurse or medical professional can then immediately administer medications, fluids, or blood into the bloodstream.

Based on product, the market is segmented into IV catheters, securement devices, administration sets, infusion sets, drip chambers, and others. IV catheters are highly demanded due to them being able to reduce complications during the medical procedure. Peripheral IVs, central venous catheters, and midline catheters are the three primary subcategories of IV catheters. Several IVCs are utilised daily in hospitals depending on catheter type, and each catheter has a different use.

One of the main factors driving the demand for intravenous equipment globally is the rising importance of intravenous (IV) therapy. IV therapy is frequently administered to both surgical and non-surgical patients and is a crucial part of the treatment of many disorders. Another important reason propelling the expansion of the global intravenous equipment market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world. Cancer, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, and diabetes are examples of the most prevalent chronic diseases. Furthermore, the development of healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped nations has opened up attractive potential opportunities for intravenous equipment suppliers.

High Use of Intravenous Equipment in Treatment of Several Serious Diseases”

It is predicted that the need for surgical treatments will increase steadily due to an ageing population with chronic conditions. One of the greatest options for such disorders is IV therapy equipment, which could be advantageous for suppliers of intravenous equipment.

Numerous drugs, including those for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, Crohn's disease, systemic lupus, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, and gout, are administered via IV treatment.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing number of surgeries performed globally, the growing amount of intravenous (IV) drug approvals, and the growing technological advancements in intravenous devices are all contributing factors to the growth of the IV equipment market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of IV catheters are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2027 and reach US$ 5 billion by 2027.

The global intravenous equipment market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027.

The market in China is anticipated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Securement device sales are predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.6% during the next five years.

Intravenous Equipment Industry Research Segmentation

By Product : IV Catheters Securement Devices Administration Sets Infusion Sets Drip Chambers Others

End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Care Centers Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA





Winning Strategy

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Terumo Medical Corporation, B. Braun Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg, Teleflex Medical Inc., and Medtronic Inc. are notable suppliers of intravenous systems.

The first and sole plug suitable/compatible with a microcatheter to occlude arteries up to 8 millimetres in diameter, the AZURTM Vascular Plug, was launched in July 2021, by Terumo Medical Corporation (TMC). In order to slow down or stop blood flow through the peripheral vasculature's arteries, this is used.





Competitive Landscape

The market's major players are concentrating on integrating IV equipment such as IV infusion pumps with EHR technology.

Manufacturers of intravenous equipment are concentrating on leading economies to expand their market presence globally in light of the rapid growth in the healthcare sector.

A privately-owned company with its headquarters in Salamanca, Spain, Cytognos specializes in flow cytometry technologies for the diagnosis of blood cancer , detection of minimal residual disease, & immune monitoring study for blood disorders. In February 2022, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) announced its acquisition of Cytognos.





Key Companies Profiled

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Smiths Medical

ICU Medical, Inc.

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Moog, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global intravenous equipment market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (IV catheters, securement devices, administration sets, infusion sets, drip chambers, others) and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory care centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

