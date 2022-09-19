MIMEDX Announces Launch of AMNIOEFFECT™

/EIN News/ -- New Product Enables Company to Target Additional Surgical Procedures and Deepen Market Penetration in the Growing $1B Surgical Recovery Market



MARIETTA, Ga., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), a transformational placental biologics company, today announced the launch of AMNIOEFFECT™, a tri-layer PURION® processed human tissue allograft consisting of the amnion, intermediate, and chorion membrane layers of the placenta.

AMNIOEFFECT complements and expands the Company’s Surgical Recovery product portfolio. In addition, AMNIOEFFECT offers superior handling characteristics and provides surgeons the capability to secure the tissue in place with sutures when needed to address a surgical wound. During the Limited Market Release (LMR) phase, AMNIOEFFECT was used in over 50 surgical cases. Early experience has shown that the product’s handling characteristics, thickness and broad size availability are important in large debridement, limb salvage, lumbar fusion and gynecological procedures.

“The Surgical Recovery market is an engine of growth for MIMEDX,” said Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., MIMEDX President, Wound Care & Surgical. “Our LMR experience with more than 20 surgeons confirmed that AMNIOEFFECT services tangible unmet needs. I am encouraged by the strong level of physician interest the product has generated and confident that AMNIOEFFECT will play a defined role in the physician tool kit. We are committed to broadening our product offering to drive deeper penetration and achieve above-market growth.”

“I am optimistic about the potential utility of AMNIOEFFECT within an array of surgical procedures,” said Dr. Nicolas Mouawad, Chief of Vascular & Endovascular Surgery, McLaren Health System – Bay Region, Bay City, Michigan and a participant in the AMNIOEFFECT LMR. “The field of placental tissue holds tremendous promise for physicians in need of advanced treatment options for patients presenting with multiple comorbidities that can contribute to surgical complications, delayed healing, and added cost to the healthcare system. Given the product’s thicker configuration and availability in larger sizes, we will be able to treat patients needing greater coverage more effectively and efficiently in the operating room, particularly those with difficult-to-close surgical wounds.”

About AMNIOEFFECT

AMNIOEFFECT is a tri-layer PURION processed placental tissue allograft that acts as a semi-permeable barrier, supporting the healing cascade by aiding the development of granulation tissue; the tissue provides a biocompatible human extracellular matrix (ECM) and retains more than 300 regulatory proteins. AMNIOEFFECT is available in a variety of size configurations and can be broadly used within procedures requiring a barrier membrane, such as procedures with: small to large surface areas; deeper surgical sites; soft tissue defects; tendon, bone, or hardware exposure; and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a transformational placental biologics company, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental tissue engineering, we have both a commercial business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com .

