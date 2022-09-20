Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market info Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market seg

Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market expected to show a CAGR of 36.4% during a forecast period of 2022-2030

Major market players operating in the Oral Insulin Therapies market include Abbott Laboratories, GlySens Incorporated, Echo Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk, Hoffmann-La Roche” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, COUNTRY USA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market- by Drug Class (Fast-acting, Intermediate-acting and Long-acting), Application (Type 1 diabetes and Type 2 diabetes), Gender (Female and Male), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global Oral Insulin Therapies market expected to show a CAGR of 36.4% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

People with type 1 diabetes must take insulin because their pancreas cannot produce insulin, a hormone that aids in transporting glucose into cells for cellular energy. Insulin therapy may be required in Type 2 diabetes patients because their bodies do not produce or utilize insulin as they should. Insulin pills are now another alternative for diabetic sufferers, and daily insulin needles for managing diabetes may eventually become obsolete. Diabetes is one of the chronic diseases with the fastest rate of growth in the U.S.

Most diabetes occurrences in the U.S. are mostly caused by rising obesity rates, which are primarily caused by sedentary lifestyles, physical inactivity, poor eating habits, and a market driven by an aging population. The demand for oral insulin therapies is anticipated to grow due to factors such as quick urbanization, rising healthcare costs, an increase in the prevalence of diabetes, positive government initiatives, the benefits of oral insulin over injectable insulin, etc. However, the market still faces some difficulties, including low oral bioavailability and uncertainty about receiving FDA approval. Research and development efforts in insulin are expanding yearly as scientists work to provide the most acceptable possible drug for patient use while minimizing side effects and maximizing effectiveness. The availability of advantageous payment programs and improved access to treatment options will lead to a high rate of individuals choosing to treat their diabetes. The market for oral insulin therapy will expand over the following few years.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the Oral Insulin Therapies market. The market for oral insulin therapies is driven primarily by the rising prevalence of diabetes in this region and the existence of a top-notch healthcare system. In addition, the Asia Pacific Oral Insulin Therapies market is expected to register significant growth. Along with creating new insulin-based medicines in this region, several pharmaceutical companies are now developing medications that treat diabetes using various therapeutic approaches.

Major market players operating in the Oral Insulin Therapies market include Abbott Laboratories, GlySens Incorporated, Echo Therapeutics Inc., Sanofi, Medtronic Plc, Novo Nordisk, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., MannKind Corporation, Dexcom Inc., and Senseonics Holding Inc.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

In April 2019, the oral diabetes medication Zynquista (sotagliflozin) would be the first to receive U.S. approval. Sanofi is currently conducting clinical trials for SAR341402, a biosimilar to Insulin Aspart.

Market Segments

Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Drug Class, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Application, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Type 1 diabetes

• Type 2 diabetes

Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Gender, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Female

• Male

Global Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Oral Insulin Therapies Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

