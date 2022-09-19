Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Growth, Business Strategies & Forecast by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Metaverse in Manufacturing market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Metaverse in Manufacturing market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Manufacturing is a highly complex process and an integral part of the supply chain management. Over the recent years, digital transformation has enabled better production times, minimal production costs, and streamlining supply chain processes. The advent of metaverse is expected to provide access to a digital space with efficient translation of this space into physical world. Metaverse is expected to provide easy access to digital materials, encourage creators to develop innovative designs, revolutionize how products are made, and give access to 3D content creation tools. Increasing adoption of metaverse platforms to create 3D prototype designs, form easy collaborations to accelerate product development processes, expanding applications of digital twin, and key advantages of metaverse in manufacturing such as more efficient processes and faster turnaround times are major factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Metaverse in manufacturing is expected to provide better project visibility, boost collaboration in the workspace, and enhance 3D design representations of products designing, production, commercialization, and distribution. Metaverse has the potential to accelerate a digital-first approach to manufacturing which will positively impact the consumer preferences. Metaverse can enhance supply chain transparency by allowing the customers to track their orders throughout the entire production cycle and this is expected to further boost revenue growth of the segment over the forecast period. Simulations in the metaverse can also allow manufacturers to test hundreds of potential scenario for the ecosystems and choose efficient strategy for their company and gain real-time insights on the performance of equipment and machinery and predict the results of upscaling and downscaling in the future. This is expected to further contribute to the revenue growth of the market going ahead.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Metaverse in Manufacturing market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Hyundai Motor Company

BMW AG

NVIDIA

Unity

Microsoft, Inc.

AutoDesk

Altair

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in manufacturing market on the basis of component, technology, application, end use industries, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supply Chain Management

Product Designing and Development

Factory Landscape

Virtual Warehouse

Others

End Use Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Automotive

Electronics

Manufacturing

Design Companies

Textile

Logistics Providers

Others

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Metaverse in Manufacturing Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Metaverse in Manufacturing Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

