Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market 2020 Size, Share, and Growth Rate till 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing investment in healthcare IT sector by major companies operating in the market to develop robust, secure, and safe solutions

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A novel report on global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market is published by Emergen Research, offering current developments and emerging trends of the market. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

Increasing digitalization across the healthcare sector, rapid deployment of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions, and growing need for secure data storage and transfer across various medical facilities are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, cloud computing effectively reduces IT costs, enhances data backup and protects data from being lost or stolen, and ensures regulatory compliance which in turn has boosted adoption of cloud-based systems in healthcare sector and is contributing to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Cloud computing in healthcare sector has boosted efficiency of healthcare operations while simultaneously reducing costs. Cloud computing has revolutionized healthcare sector owing to the extensive availability of on-demand and internet-based services that has helped healthcare professionals to provide high-quality and personalized care. Cloud computing has also enhanced patient engagement solutions by offering patients secure and safe access to their own healthcare data, in turn, improving patient outcomes. Cloud computing gives seamless access to healthcare providers to patient data from different sources to help prescribe medications and treatment protocols in a timely manner. Cloud computing enhances interoperability which enables seamless data transfer and accelerate robust delivery and efficiency of healthcare services.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Companies profiled in the global Cloud Computing In Healthcare market:

Koninklijke Philips NV, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Infosys Limited, Omnicell, Inc., CitiusTech Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Sectra AB, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare cloud computing market based on cloud type, service, application, price model, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid Cloud

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Platform-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Software-as-a-Service

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Non-clinical Information Systems

Clinical Information Systems

Price Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pay-as-you-go

Spot Pricing

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Cloud Computing In Healthcare Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

