Next-Generation Display Materials Market Size, Scope, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers And Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global next-generation display materials market is expected to reach a market size of USD 380.03 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for OLED displays, increasing disposable income among consumers, advancements in technology, and change in lifestyle are some key factors supporting market growth. Next-generation displays eliminate some major drawbacks of LCD technology. OLED is a leading technology as compared to IPS-LCD technology, and is used in almost all modern display products and devices.

OLED displays consist of one layer of substrate, encapsulation technology, polarizer, electrode, emitter, and organic layer components. Glass and plastic are two major components used as substrate. Emitter and organic layers are made of organic plastic molecules that help transport electrons from cathode to produce light. Polyfluorene is the most commonly used material in organic layers of LED display technology. Constant advancements in OLED and LCD technologies have led manufacturers to apply Quantum Dot Light-Emitting Diode (QLED) technology in modern displays. However, rising awareness about the toxic nature of cadmium used in quantum dot is resulting in shifting focus among manufacturers to more environment-friendly quantum dot technologies.

Request a sample copy of the report to gain valuable business insights for Next-Generation Display Materials at@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/533

Next-Generation Display Materials business analysis covers techniques of key players including comprehensive information on key business developments, Company Overview, Financial Highlights, Product Portfolio, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies, and Developments.

Next-Generation Display Materials Market Main competitors are:

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc, Samsung SDI Co., Universal Display Corp., Novaled GmbH, Nanosys Inc., Nanoco Group PLC, Doosan Corporation, Quantum Materials Corp., and PPG Industries, Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In January 2021, Samsung Display Company launched a new low-power OLED display for Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. This OLED display will help to reduce power consumption by up to 16%.

The OLED segment in the global next-generation display materials market is expected to register a robust CAGR during forecast period. OLED technology is used in almost all advanced display devices and panels.

The market in Europe accounted for a double-digit revenue share in the global market in 2020. Key factors such as growing focus on display materials, and support for research and development by governments are key factors expected to continue to support growth of the market in the region.

Read More On The Global Next-Generation Display Materials Market Report Here@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-display-materials-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global next-generation display materials market based on technology type, material, application, and region as follows:

Technology Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

OLED

IPS-LCD

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Substrate

Polarizer

Color Filter

Liquid Crystals

Backlighting Unit

Emitter and Organic Layer

Encapsulation

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Smartphones

Televisions and Monitors

Smart watches

Automotive Displays

Laptops and Tablets

Others

For more information or to inquire or customize before purchasing, please visit@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/533

The Company that provides Next-Generation Display Materials market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the Next-Generation Display Materials global market, Next-Generation Display Materials market share, Next-Generation Display Materials market segments and geographies, Next-Generation Display Materials global market players, Next-Generation Display Materials global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The Next-Generation Display Materials global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

You need to discover how this will impact the Next-Generation Display Materials market today, and over the next 10 years:

• Our 250-page report provides 194 tables and 189 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

• The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them – Now.

• It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

• It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you Today how the Next-Generation Display Materials market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.

Proceed to Buy Now@https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/533

Forecasts to 2028 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2028, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising Next-Generation Display Materials prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, “V”, “L”, “W” and “U” are discussed in this report.

Top Trending Reports

Graph Database Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/graph-database-market-size-to-reach-usd-11-25-billion-in-2028-increasing-demand-for-flexible-online-schema-environments-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-828072474.html

AR and VR in Healthcare Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ar-and-vr-in-healthcare-market-size-to-reach-usd-14-06-billion-in-2028-rising-demand-for-robotic-surgeries-owing-to-ability-for-more-accurate-surgical-procedures-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-864128495.html

DevSecOps Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/devsecops-market-size-to-reach-usd-23-42-billion-in-2028-rising-need-for-repeatable-and-adaptive-processes-and-increasing-need-for-custom-code-security-are-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-881073544.html

Bioreactors Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioreactors-market-size-to-reach-usd-2-482-5-million-in-2028-rising-demand-for-therapeutically-active-vaccines-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-820880932.html

Smart Space Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smart-space-market-size-to-reach-usd-66-12-billion-in-2028-increasing-integration-of-iot-and-ai-in-smart-space-solutions-is-one-of-the-key-factors-driving-industry-demand-says-emergen-research-823517711.html

Self-Healing Concrete Market

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/self-healing-concrete-market-size-to-reach-usd-562-97-billion-in-2028-rising-investment-in-large-scale-infrastructure-projects-is-a-key-factor-driving-industry-demand-according-to-emergen-research-854904019.html

Thank you for reading the research report. We also offer report customization as per client requirement. Kindly connect with us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer you the best suited report.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors