U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Demand, Size, Industry Share & Forecast by 2030 | Emergen Research
Rise of telemedicine for treatment of cognitive disabilities
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2030. The report assesses the historical data and current scenario to offer accurate estimations of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market in the coming years.
The U.S. Assistive Technology (AT) for disabilities market size was USD 8,374.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of visual, cognitive, auditory, and mobility-related problems in geriatric individuals and rising number of government initiatives to improve quality-of-life of people with disabilities are major factors driving market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.
Assistive Technologies (AT) are equipment, modalities, and platforms that are specially designed to aid functioning of patients with visual, auditory, cognitive, behavioral, or mobility disabilities, which has significantly increased over the years. According to statistics of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 61 million individuals in the U.S. (1 in every 4) have a disability, which considerably affects daily activities of patient. CDC has further made observations and correlated increasing incidence of disability with decrease in income. In addition, rise in number of research initiatives attempting to find low-cost technologies for aiding patients with disabilities is expected to increase demand for assistive technology modalities over the coming years and drive revenue growth of the market to a significant extent.
However, high cost of equipment and processes is a major factor restraining market revenue growth during the forecast period.
The report also studies the key companies of the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market along with analysis of their business strategies, M&A activities, investment plans, product portfolio, financial standing, gross profit margin, and production and manufacturing capacities. Some players analyzed in the report are:
AssistiveWare, Attainment Company, Control Bionics, Daedalus Technologies, Double Robotics, Don Johnston Inc., School Health, Freedom Scientific, Hamilton CapTel, and HumanWare.
The report further divides the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the U.S. Assistive Technology for Disabilities market.
Emergen Research has segmented the U.S. assistive technology for disabilities market based on device type, indication, distribution channel, end-use, and region:
Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Mobility Impairments
Wheelchairs
Transfer Devices
Walkers
Prosthesis
Visual Impairments
Screen Readers
Braille and Braille Embossers
Refreshable Braille Display
Wearable Technology
Other
Hearing Impairment Devices
Hearing Aids
Assistive Listening Devices
Amplified Telephone Equipment
Cognitive Impairments
Memory Aids
Educational Software
Speech Impairments
Other Device Types
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
Blindness and Low Vision
Deafness and Hard of Hearing
Computer Access Problems
Communication Disorders
Mobility Impairment
Cognitive Disabilities
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Online
Company Website
Third-party Website
Offline
Direct
Indirect
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)
Hospital/Clinics
Special Education
Veterans Administration
Home and Community-based Services
Federal/State Government (Disability and Older Adults)
Rehabilitation and Training Programs
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The mobility impairments segment accounted for largest revenue share in the U.S. assistive technology for disabilities market in 2021. Steady use of wheelchairs in various medical centers, home care, and other institutions and rapid technological advancements for developing electronic joystick-controlled wheelchairs are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around one in seven, accounting for over 34 million individuals have mobility-related disorders, with every two among five patients being above 65 years of age.
The blindness and low vision segment is expected to register steady revenue growth rate between 2022 and 2030. Rising incidence of vision-related problems in geriatric population pool, increasing number of government programs, increased public awareness of assistive devices for visually impaired, and technical breakthroughs are a few factors driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, in June 2021, Eyedaptic, Inc., a provider of natural vision software, announced that EYE3, which an updated and enhanced version of its eyewear solution, is now available to help those with retinal-related vision issues such Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).
The special education segment is projected to register rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Public and private initiatives to provide support for creation of national policies and education programs with the aid of assistive devices and technologies and development of human resources and education of disabled people are some key factors driving revenue growth of this segment.
Regional Segmentation
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
