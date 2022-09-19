Feed Enzymes Market: Global Analysis, Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth Analysis, and Forecast to 2021-2030

Emergen Research Logo

Feed Enzymes Market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2030, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research

Feed Enzymes Market Size – USD 1.42 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Increasing livestock population in the North America region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Feed Enzymes Market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.1% in 2030, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The provision of feed cost-efficiency can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of feed enzymes. Using feed enzymes is cost-effective in various different ways. Enzyme supplements are an effective approach to promoting general good health in farmed animals by increasing the absorption rate of supplements in the stomach. Animals will be healthier for longer periods of time owing to better nutrient retention from their feed, which aids intestinal health and prevents the formation of disease-causing microscopic organisms. This can reduce sickness and ailment frequency in animals, lowering veterinarian costs and increasing overall efficiency.

The livestock industry is one of the most dynamic in the world. It is changing in developing countries in response to rapidly rising demand for animal products. Demand for cattle products is stagnant in industrialized countries, while many production techniques are improving their efficiency and environmental sustainability. Human population expansion, wealth growth, and urbanization have all influenced demand for livestock products in the past, and the production response in various livestock systems has been linked to science and technology as well as increases in animal numbers. This is another major factor driving revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1150

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, Associated British Foods plc, Novozymes, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Kemin Industries, Inc., and Novus International.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 1 February 2022, BASF SE, which is a German chemicals company, completed an expansion of its feed enzymes production facility in Ludwigshafen, Germany, enabling it to increase the number of fermentations runs at the site each year

The carbohydrase segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing adoption of carbohydrase by most animal feed manufacturers and livestock producers to be used as an enzyme. Livestock producers choose to utilize carbohydrase owing to its advantages. Multi-Carbohydrase (MC) supplements such as xylanase, glucanase, and arabinofuranosidase, have been demonstrated to improve energy and protein utilization, nutritional digestibility, and growth rates in chicken.

The microorganism segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to the higher use of these sources to extract feed enzymes. Enzymes play an important role in a range of industrial processes and are utilized as organic catalysts. Microbial enzymes, which are generated from diverse microorganisms, are known to be superior enzymes, especially for large-scale industrial applications. Microbial sources of enzyme production are the most desired source for industrial enzyme production as microorganisms are freely available, grow quickly, and can be genetically modified to generate enzymes that work optimally under diverse industrial production circumstances.

The poultry segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing use of enzyme additives in poultry feed due to its various benefits and cost-effectiveness. When enzymes are included in the meal, the quantity of energy accessible to the birds increases by 3 to 5%. Adding amylase, protease, and xylanase enzymes to chicken diets allows producers to save money on feed as energy is the most expensive resource in the diet. Supplementing feed with enzymes costs about USD 1.50 per ton of feed. Lower energy layer diets can save up to USD 2.50 per ton, whereas high energy turkey diets can save up to USD 4.00 per ton.

Market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period, which is attributed to the increasing demand for nutritive protein-based feed products among the countries in the region. Another factor driving revenue growth of the market is the increasing livestock population in countries in the region. As of 2020, the U.S. alone had approximately 93.8 million cattle and calves. As a result, as the number of animals in the region grows, so does the need for feed enzymes, which is driving the region's revenue growth.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1150

Emergen Research has segmented the global feed enzymes market on the basis of type, source, livestock and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Phytase

Protease

Carbohydrase

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Microorganism

Plant

Animal

Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Others

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/feed-enzymes-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1150

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore More Emergen Research Reports @

Electric Vehicles Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicles-market

Stem Cell Therapy Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/stem-cell-therapy-market

Sports Medicine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sports-medicine-market

Fuel Cells Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fuel-cells-market

Point Of Care Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/point-of-care-testing-market

Biomaterials Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biomaterials-market

Intelligent Lighting Control Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/intelligent-lighting-control-market

Agricultural Films Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-films-market

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a Marketresearch and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Marketintelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.