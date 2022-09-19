Ventilators Market Share, Size, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Ventilators Market To Be Driven By The Rise In Geriatric Population And Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GLOUD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Ventilators Market Share, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Ventilators Market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, end user, and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ventilators-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 5.1 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027):
• Forecast Market Size (2027):
The market for global ventilators has grown as the most common respiratory ailments worldwide are chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third biggest cause of death worldwide, with roughly 3.23 million deaths projected in 2019.
Lung disorders are on the rise because of changing lifestyles and increased air pollution. People are turning to smoke and drugs because of their increased stress levels because of their professional lives. Lung disorders are caused by all these harmful behaviors and air pollution
Market Segmentation.
A ventilator is a machine that blows air into a patient’s lungs to help them breathe (exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide). Ventilation is a type of artificial respiration.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ventilators-market
Based on mobility, the market is divided into:
• Intensive Care Ventilators
• High-End ICU Ventilators
• Mid-End ICU Ventilators
• Basic ICU Ventilators
• Portable/Transportable Ventilators
Based on the interface, the market is divided into:
• Invasive Ventilation
• Non-Invasive Ventilation
Based on the type, the market is divided into:
• Adult/Pediatric Ventilators
• Infant/Neonatal Ventilators
Based on the mode, the market is divided into:
• Combined-Mode Ventilation
• Pressure-Mode Ventilation
• Volume-Mode Ventilation
• Others
Based on the end use, the market is divided into:
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Home care
• Ambulatory Care Centres
• Emergency Medical Services
The regional markets for ventilators include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The demand for ventilators had risen dramatically during the COVID-19 outbreak, as corona-infected persons typically have breathing problems. Another important factor driving the market is the growing geriatric population; the global geriatric population is increasing.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Philips Healthcare, ResMed Corp., Medtronic plc, Vyaire Medical Inc., Smiths Group plc, and others.
Read More Reports :
Liquid Cooling Systems Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/liquid-cooling-systems-market
Household Robots Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/household-robots-market
Solar Cables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/solar-cable-market
Kelly Drive Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/kelly-drive-market
Endovenous Ablation Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/endovenous-ablation-devices-market
Lithium-Ion Battery Manufactures: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Clinical Microbiology Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/clinical-microbiology-market
Vibration Monitoring Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vibration-monitoring-market
Thermoform Packaging Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thermoform-packaging-market
Robotic Lawn Mower Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotic-lawn-mower-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Louis Wane
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other