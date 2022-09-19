Strategies to have an organised supermarket store: Retail Consultants YRC
YRC is an emerging retail and eCommerce consulting brand in the Middle East region with a focus on Saudi Arabia and the UAE
The omnichannel consulting experts share four key strategies to make supermarket stores look and become organised from the inside out.
Appearing Spacious
Customers love big spaces for supermarkets. It helps create a quiet environment for a relaxing shopping experience. Customers can move and stroll more freely and take their own time without having to bother about crowding or waiting in the checkout queues. The point is a spacious-looking supermarket appears more organised to shoppers provided the merchandising and other visual aspects are done right. The question is how supermarkets can look big-space. The answer lies in layout planning. It not only helps supermarkets look spacious and visually pleasant but also offers many physical advantages in the areas of merchandising, movement, safety & security, accessibility, etc.
Strategic Shelf Management
Unorganised display shelves are not a pleasant sight for supermarket customers. Without making any noise it demotivates the shopping spree of customers. Shelf planning has quite the opposite effect. But the benefits of strategic shelf management are beyond visual appeal. Strategically arranging the shelves in a supermarket and stocking the goods on the shelves with a planned approach also offers the benefits of easy viewing and physical accessibility. For example, eye-level shelves are best suited for on-demand products. Shopping in a supermarket or departmental store involves a thought process in which one thing leads to another. It is important to place the popular and high-selling products on the most visible shelves.
Robust Inventory Management
A supermarket looks unorganised even when shelves are empty or there is a situation of overstocking in the store. What products deserve to be on the shelves is determined by demand forecasting, marketing and merchandising strategies or the requirements of any ongoing promotional campaign. But ensuring that goods are available on time is ensured by robust inventory management and purchase processes. These processes help supermarkets avoid cluttering of unwanted stocks and focus only on the key merchandising portfolio. Automated stock measurement, timely reordering, quick purchase decisions, and the use of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) go a long way in helping supermarkets become and look organised in terms of merchandising and stocking.
Develop Processes
A supermarket store can make efforts to look organised but such makeovers are always short-lived. The cracks in operational planning eventually show up. There is no getting rid of it without adopting the principles and practices of business process management. And the first step in this direction is process mapping and development of SOPs. Many experienced online business consulting professionals prescribe SOP implementation because it constitutes the foundation for process automation.
