Global Interactive Projector Market: Price, Demand, Growth, Size, Share, Top Brands, Report 2022-2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Interactive Projector Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global interactive projector market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global interactive projector market reached a value of US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.7% during 2022-2027. An interactive projector stands for the advanced image output device that makes a surface, such as whiteboards, projector screens or walls, interactable. It also enables the consumers to use the projection activities through a pen, mechanical stylus or a finger, and it runs through a camera to trace the movements. Interactive projectors are primarily used in educational institutes and collaborative organizational settings to improve the participants' real-time understanding and actively participate with the projected images. They also offer numerous advantages, such as convenient multi-touch collaboration, multi-user compatibility, and computer-independent interactivity.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Interactive Projector Market Trends:

The global interactive projector market is primarily driven by the expanding education sector and the increasing demand for smart learning solutions. Furthermore, the growing utilization of interactive projectors across the corporate and healthcare industries to conduct presentations and communicate information to the patients is also favoring the market growth. Moreover, several game developers are getting inclined towards interactive projectors to offer an immersive gaming experience to the consumers. Additionally, the rising integration of interactive projectors with numerous advanced technologies, such as cloud computing, IoT, AI, etc., will continue to drive the global market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• BenQ Corporation (Qisda Corporation)

• Boxlight

• Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Delta Electronics Inc.

• Hitachi Digital Media Group

• NEC Display Solutions Ltd. (NEC Corporation)

• Optoma Technology, Inc. (Coretronic Corporation)

• Panasonic Corp.

• Seiko Epson Corp.

• Touchjet Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology, projection distance, dimension, resolution, application and region.

Breakup by Technology:

• DLP

• LCD

• LCoS

Breakup by Projection Distance:

• Standard Throw

• Short Throw

• Ultra-Short Throw

Breakup by Dimension:

• 2D Interactive Projectors

• 3D Interactive Projectors

Breakup by Resolution:

• XGA (Extended Graphis Display)

• WXGA (Wide- XGA)

• WUXGA (Wide- Ultra XGA)

• HD (High Definition)

Breakup by Application:

• Education

• Business

• Healthcare

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

