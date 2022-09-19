Higher Education Market Research Report: Global Size, Top Companies Share, Trends, Analysis, Forecast 2027

Higher Education Market

Global Higher Education Market to Grow at 20.37% During 2022-2027, Impelled by Rising Number of Student Enrolments | IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Higher Education Market Research Report 2022-2027

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Higher Education Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global higher education market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global higher education market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.37% during 2022-2027. Higher education is referred to as the final stage of formal learning that occurs after the completion of secondary education. It consists of several educational programs, such as training, post-secondary education, research guidance at state-authorized educational establishments, and more. Higher education is extended by a variety of educational institutions, including universities, colleges, academies, trade schools, vocational schools, seminaries, and other degree-granting institutions. It includes activities on research, social services, and teaching that assist in career specialization, personal skill development, social recognition, critical thinking, and improving self-esteem and self-confidence. Consequently, there is an extensive demand for state universities, community colleges, and private colleges across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/higher-education-market/requestsample

Higher Education Market Trends:

The rising number of student enrolments across countries is among the key factors driving the higher education market. Moreover, the increasing number of students traveling internationally for education, on account of the advent of globalization, is also positively influencing the market growth. In addition to this, the inflating integration of collaborative and e-learning solutions, owing to the development of high-speed internet connectivity, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the escalating preference among enterprises and organizations to hire individuals with specialized higher education degrees is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in higher education systems to improve personalized adaptive learning, augment language affinity learning abilities, and enhance the learning pace is expected to stimulate the higher education market over the forecasted period.

Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/higher-education-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Anthology Inc.

• Blackbaud Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

• Ellucian Company L.P.

• Instructure Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• Pearson plc

• SAP SE

• ServiceNow Inc.

• Verizon Communications Inc.

• VMware Inc.

• Xerox Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

o Student Information Management System

o Content Collaboration

o Data Security and Compliance

o Campus Management

o Others

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• On-premises

• Cloud-based

Breakup by Course Type:

• Arts

• Economics

• Engineering

• Law

• Science

• Others

Breakup by Learning Type:

• Online

• Offline

Breakup by End User:

• State Universities

• Community Colleges

• Private Colleges

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:

• India Higher Education Market 2022-2027: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-higher-education-market

• India Bath Soap Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2690414/india-bath-soap-market-size-share-price-demand-growth

• India Beer Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2693600/india-beer-market-2022-2027-share-consumption-top-brands

• India Real Estate Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2693609/india-real-estate-market-outlook-2022-2027-industry-growth

• Tuna Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2694492/tuna-market-expected-to-reach-us-48-8-billion-during-2022-2027

• Running Gear Market Report 2022: https://www.openpr.com/news/2694495/running-gear-market-2022-2027-share-size-growth-and-forecast

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.