Hair Straightener Market Segment Analysis, Growth Statistics and Upcoming Market Strategy Outlook & Forecast 2019-2026

According to a new report, The global Hair Straightener market analysis is segmented on the basis of plate type, end use, distribution channel and region.

The hair straightener companies consider innovation and extended product offerings as the growth in the global market” — Shankar Bhandalkar

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Global Hair Straightener Market by Nature, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026,". The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

The global hair straightener market size was valued at $591.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $861.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 32.3% share of the hair straightener market.

Over the past couple of decades, customers specifically millennials have been very conscious about their looks and appearance. Even when it comes to hair styling, customers are very considerate about maintaining it for a longer duration throughout the day. This has led to demand for different types of hair styling products such as hair dryer, flat irons, hair sprays and other such. Hair straightener is one such hair styling product that has been gaining higher level of traction among its target customers. Thus key features and functionalities of the products would be an influential factors even in hair straightener market forecast.

For instance, U.S. based Cosmetics Company, Revlon have come up with hair straightener products that facilitates digital heat display enabling the user to set the temperature as per their requirements. The convenience factor plays an important role in driving the demand for any consumer goods products. Some of the key manufacturers in hair straightener market, have been strategizing on coming up with products that are convenient to use for its target customers. For instance, HSI Professionals, K-salons have come up with cordless hair straightener that have comparatively higher rate of durability. Thus convenience factor is an influential hair straightener market trend in the current scenario.

Innovation has been one of the key factors in driving the global hair straightener market growth in terms of value sales. Taking in consideration of customers’ requirement and needs, manufacturers have been continuously evolving their product offerings. For instance, Remington, one of the key players in global hair straightener market, have come up with suspended plate system as an alternative option to usual rigid plates such ceramic, Teflon, tourmaline and other such. Such product would provide easy and smooth stroke making maximum contact with hair strands. This would provide much positive results than traditional hair straighteners.

The global Hair Straightener market analysis is segmented on the basis of plate type, end use, distribution channel and region. Based on plate type, the market is classified into ceramics, titanium, tourmaline and others. By end use, the market is segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel the market is divided into online and offline. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the hair straightener industry include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Conair Group Ltd., Cortex USA Inc., Bio Ionic, Helen of Troy limited, IZUTECH, Turbo Ion, Inc., Carmen and other such.

