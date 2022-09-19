The Xcite Group Makes Waves with Next Level Search Engine Marketing
The Xcite Group is a highly focused, results-driven company offering customized services that focus on transparency, customer satisfaction, and accountability.DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Xcite Group continues to help small businesses in and around Denver, CO, to complete on a state, national, and global level. While a multi-prong marketing program is often the right solution, one of the key elements for any small business is to harness the potential of search engine marketing (SEM).
Also known as Pay Per Click (PPC), this is a highly targeted approach to marketing that utilizes the power of the major search engines. As the target customer sees the search engine marketing campaign and clicks on the link, they are then transferred to the website, where content and images highlight engaging sales page that results in a top ROI and high conversion rates.
Search engine marketing is a leading strategy for online businesses. Consider that the average person searches Google approximately four times per day and that Google is the search engine used by 87% of online users. At the same time, 65% of all e-commerce shopping starts with an online search, and over 32% of those searches are paid results. The Xcite Group uses strategic SEO and ad placement to boost small business visibility and get their products and services in front of their target audience.
About The Xcite Group
Established in 2011, The Xcite Group is a highly focused, results-driven company offering customized services that focus on transparency, customer satisfaction, and accountability. As leaders in the digital marketing industry, The Xcite Group works with companies and businesses of all sizes and industries to offer full digital management solutions. For more information, see us at thexcitegroup.com or call (720) -288-0539.
Company: The Xcite Group
Address: 8055 E Tufts Ave
City: Denver
State: Colorado
Zip code: 80237
Telephone number: 720-288-0539
The Xcite Group
The Xcite Group
+1 720-288-0539
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter