At 11% CAGR, Global Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 25 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

The Global Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market was estimated at USD 7 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 11% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market was estimated at USD 7 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 11% between 2022 and 2030.
Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market: Overview
Tissues are cut and coagulated utilizing high-frequency ultrasonic energy using ultrasonic dissection tools. These tools have advantages over monopolar and bipolar electrocautery tools because they produce less smoke when cutting and coagulating, allowing surgeons to work more quickly.
Ultrasonic dissection tools are portable gadgets with a piezoelectric transducer that perform minimally invasive surgical procedures using high-frequency ultrasonic energy (about 50 kHz). These tools allow for simultaneous cutting and hemostasis of the tissue while dissipating relatively less lateral heat to nearby tissues. Due to these benefits, ultrasonic dissection tools are now widely used in open, laparoscopic, and minimally invasive surgical procedures.
Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market: Growth Drivers
The increase in incidences of male pattern baldness is driving the market for ultrasonic dissection devices. Baldness has increased in prevalence among males all around the world. With an increase in risk factors like smoking, bad eating habits, stress, and a lack of vital nutrients and minerals, the prevalence of the disorder is rising. The market is expanding as a result of the increased use of hair transplants among men, which has raised the adoption of the procedure.
The global market for ultrasonic dissection devices is also anticipated to grow over the forecast period due to the acceptance of robotic-assisted surgical procedures and the clinical advantages of these devices over traditional electrosurgical ones. Demand for the devices is expected to be driven by technological developments in ultrasonic dissection devices, such as the incorporation of ergonomic designs and other features and various applications of the devices in open and laparoscopic surgical operations.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Ultrasonic Dissection Devices market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Ultrasonic Dissection Devices market size was valued at around USD 7 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 25 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on the product, the ultrasonic generators segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) By application, the general surgery segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.
E) By end-users, the hospital segment was estimated to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.
F) Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
Due to improvements in reimbursement procedures and high healthcare costs, the North American region is expected to hold the greatest market share for ultrasonic dissection devices throughout the projection period. According to estimates, the second-largest ultrasonic dissection devices market share will be held by the European area throughout the projection period due to increased surgical operations, rising state aid for development and research, and well-organized infrastructures. The Middle East & Africa region is also anticipated to witness considerable growth during the coming years.
Key Players
Ethicon Endo-Surgery
Tuttnauer
Sartorius
NSK Ltd.
Medtronic
EKF Diagnostics
Seca GmbH & Co. KG.
Hamilton Medical
Kalam GmbH.
Sonoscape Medical
Mindray Bio-Medical
Wandong Medical
Chison Medical
Edan Instruments
The Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market is segmented as follows:
By Product
Ultrasonic Generators
Hand-Held Devices
Accessories
By Application
General Surgery
Plastic Surgery
Urology
Gynaecology
Others
By Procedure
Laparoscopic Surgery
Open Surgery
By End-user
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Speciality Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
