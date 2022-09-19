At 11% CAGR, Global Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 25 Bn By 2030, Forecast Report By CMI

The Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market was at US$ 7 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 25 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 11% | 2022 - 2030.

The Global Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market was estimated at USD 7 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 25 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR 11% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights