At 12% CAGR, Global Web Filtering Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 9.5 Billion By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
— Custom Market Insights
Web Filtering Market: Overview
Web filtering or content-control software is a specific kind of program made to screen incoming web pages and decide whether portions or the entire page should be accessible. Simply put, it’s used to limit the websites that a user can access on their computer. This makes it possible to authenticate any website reliably. Any web page’s origin or content is checked against a set of guidelines specified by the company or person who installed the web filter.
Web Filtering Market: Growth Drivers
The market for web content filtering has evolved as a result of the expanding digitization and usage of web-based material brought about by advancing technologies. The IT industry had fast expansion in the years that followed, and to safeguard its data from a security breach, it needed powerful security services. The market for web filtering, which is created particularly to limit undesired material, is expanding as a result of this.
Along with supporting the purposes of web content filtering, technological innovators have attempted to develop solutions like anti-viruses, firewalls, and intrusion prevention systems. Organizations are implementing methods for systems to control and monitor issues with information safety and security on the internet. Their attention has shifted to effectively managing internet bandwidth consumption, which is predicted to drive demand for this service industry in the years to come. The market is also being impacted by a shortage of technical skills and the capacity to manage challenging conditions.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Web Filtering market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 12% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Web Filtering market size was valued at around USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on the component, the service segment was predicted to exhibit a high CAGR during the forecast period.
D) Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) Based on filtering type, the DNS filtering segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) Based on end-user, the BFSI segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
G) Based on geography/region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
With a revenue of over 35%, North America holds the largest market share for Web Filtering. The market for Web Filtering is expected to expand attributed to the growing demand for businesses to lessen IT threats, utilize the internet, and boost staff productivity, all of which are expected to increase the market share over the course of the projection year. As small and medium-sized Enterprises are willing to involve the technology-driven process in various sectors, including banking, government, and manufacturing, their economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Key Players
Cisco
McAfee
Symantec
Palo Alto Networks
Trend Micro
Fortinet
Forcepoint
Barracuda Networks
Sophos
Zscaler
The Web Filtering Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Solution
Service
By Deployment
Cloud-based
On-Premises
By Filtering Type
Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering
Keyword Filtering
Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering
File Type Filtering
Others
By Industry
Media & Entertainment
Retail
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
