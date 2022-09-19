At 5.5%CAGR, Global Alkoxylates Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 12.32 Billion By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Alkoxylates Market was at US$ 7.83 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 12.32 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
The Global Alkoxylates Market was estimated at USD 7.83 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 12.32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Alkoxylates Market was estimated at USD 7.83 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 12.32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Alkoxylates Market: Overview
Alkoxylates are chemical compounds obtained by the addition of ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, and butylene oxide to fatty hydrocarbon through the alkoxylation process. It acts as a wetting agent, cleaning agent, surfactant, stabilizing agent, and others which are used in various end-use industries including cosmetics & personal care, consumer products, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals, and among others. Furthermore, there are various types of alkoxylates such as fatty acid ethoxylates, alkyl phenol alkoxylates, sorbitan ester alkoxylates, and among others. These types have various applications in personal care, oil & gas, and consumer products sectors.
Alkoxylates Market: Growth Drivers
The demand for alkoxylates has witnessed significant growth during the forecast period owing to its diversified range of applications in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, personal care, consumer sector, agrochemicals, and among others. Furthermore, ease of availability of raw material and suitability of alkoxylates in various end-use industries has potentially driven the market in upcoming years.
Get a sample of the report: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18086
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Alkoxylates Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Alkoxylates Market size was valued at around USD 7.83 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.32 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The rising environmental concern regarding the maximum toxicity of some of the fatty alcohol-based ethoxylates has made manufacturer increase their production capacities of biodegradable alkoxylates.
D) On the contrary, increasing awareness for eco-friendly products has surged the popularity of biodegradable and natural ethoxylates products owing to their minimal or no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) levels.
E) Manufacturers have put more emphasis on increasing the production capacities of natural and environmentally friendly products owing to the rise in consumers’ purchasing power towards expensive alkoxylate products. These factors are responsible for increasing the sales of alkoxylates in several end-use sectors; thus creating lucrative opportunities for the market.
F) Over the forecast period, stringent government norms and regulations on using alkoxylates have disturbed the overall growth of the alkoxylates market.
Press Release For Alkoxylates Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/press-releases/alkoxylates-market/
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the alkoxylates market with a total share of 38% during the forecast period.
The utilization of alkoxylates has increased in the sectors such as personal care, pharmaceutical, oil and gas sector, and others. The exponential increase in the world’s population that leads to a rise in the proliferating demand for food and increasing its contribution to the world food trade has led to the growth of the overall agriculture sector. For instance, according to a report published by India-China Trade Brief in the year 2018-19, India’s total export of agricultural and allied commodities to China was of the order of $1999 million, approximately 117% higher than the previous year.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18086
Key Players
Clariant AG
Croda International Plc
DOW
IMCD Group
Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
Lamberti S.p.A.
PCC Group
Schärer & Schläpfer AG
Solvay
Stepan Company
Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/checkout/?reportid=18086
The Alkoxylates Market is segmented as follows:
By Grade
Natural ethoxylates
Synthetic ethoxylates
By Type
Fatty Acid Ethoxylates
Alkyl Phenol Ethoxylates
Glycerin Alkoxylates
Sorbitan Ester Alkoxylates
Others
By Application
Wetting Agent
Cleaning Agent
Detergents
Stabilizer
Surfactants
Others
By End User
Agrochemicals
Paints & Coatings
Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Oil & Gas
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18086
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Global Web Filtering Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/web-filtering-market/
Global Ultrasonic Dissection Devices Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/ultrasonic-dissection-devices/
Global Transformer Oil Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/transformer-oil-market/
Global Ozone Generation Market 2022 – 2030: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/ozone-generation-market/
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Get a sample of the report:https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=18086
Contact Us
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
joel@custommarketinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn