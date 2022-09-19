At 5.5%CAGR, Global Alkoxylates Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 12.32 Billion By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Alkoxylates Market was at US$ 7.83 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 12.32 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Alkoxylates Market was estimated at USD 7.83 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 12.32 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.” — Custom Market Insights