Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Size, Current Trends and Growth Drivers Along with Key Industry Players By 2027

Hydrocephalus Shunts

North America was the largest market in 2019 and is projected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This growth rate is attributed to the increasing prevalence of hydrocephalus worldwide, the increase in the incidence of brain and neurological disorders, and the shift in neurosurgeon preferences to the latest shunt technologies such as antisiphon devices and advanced programmable valves. Conversely, shunt malfunctions and associated infections and availability of shunt-free treatments for hydrocephalus hinder the growth of the Hydrocephalus shunts market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2682

Developments in smart shunt technology provide lucrative opportunities for key players to increase their share in the global market. On the other hand, the overall impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on medical device companies in the hydrocephalus shunt industry is expected to remain moderate. Companies are currently facing difficulties due to the disruption of supply chain activities across the globe due to the lockdown.

The largest population affected by hydrocephalus is expected to be in North America. For example, according to data published by the Hydrocephalus Association in 2019, approximately 1 million people in the US are affected by hydrocephalus. It is also estimated that there are 700,000 normal pressure hydrocephalic patients in the region.

On the basis of type, the hydrocephalus shunts market is segmented into ventriculo-peritoneal shunts, ventriculo-atrial shunts, ventriculo-pleural shunts and lumbo-peritoneal shunts. The ventriculo-peritoneal (VP) shunt segment is expected to generate the largest revenue in the hydrocephalus shunts market over the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of the segment are related to the advantages offered by VP shunts compared to other available shunts.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2682

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬:

• By type, the ventriculo-pleural shunt segment is projected to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period.

• By age group, the pediatric segment is expected to dominate the global hydrocephalus shunt market throughout the forecast period.

• By region, North America was the largest market in 2019 and is projected to maintain the lead during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Major players in the market have adopted several strategies to increase their market share and expand their geographical reach. In the report Christoph Mithke GmbH & Co. Extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key Hydrocephalus Shunts market players such as KG, G. Surgiwear Ltd., HLL Lifecare Limited, HpBio Próteses, Inc., Integra Life Sciences, Kaneka Medix Corporation, are provided. Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Spiegelberg GmbH & CO. KG and Tokibo Co., Ltd.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Tattoo Removal Market

Plasma Fractionation Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.