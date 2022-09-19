Viking Beauty Secrets Head of Sustainability, international swim champion Merle Liivand with AI humanoid Sophia attending iHollywood Film Festival in Los Angeles, California Merle Liivand with AI Humanoid Robot Sophia Merle Liivand Receiving the Global Influencer 2022 Icon Award

A Real World ambassador and Virtual World ambassador got together in celebration of the World Cleanup Day to discuss clean beauty & clean planet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Environmental activist, swim champion, and Ocean Ambassador Merle Liivand , also internationally known as Mermaid Merle, presented her new movie Mermaid On a Mission at iHollywood Film Festival. The film demonstrates the effect of plastic pollution on our marine habitats and the dire need for ocean preservation. Merle also received the Global Influencer Icon Award for her Olympian efforts in breaking world records and bringing awareness to the necessity of cleaning up our oceans.Attending the event was AI humanoid robot model Sophia, developed by the Hong Kong-based company Hanson Robotics. Merle asked humanoid Sophia, “Are you coming to World Cleanup Day ?” urging AI to evaluate the state of our oceans and join the cause. Merle also inquired if Sophia could help clean up trash, and Sophia answered, “Can’t everyone?”.Merle is working relentlessly to make the world more sustainable in every way. Between cleaning the oceans and her swim career, Merle is also the Head of Sustainability for the Nordic natural beauty brand Viking Beauty Secrets . During the event, she taught the humanoid Sophia about clean skincare and even applied eye cream on her.World Cleanup Day unites millions of volunteers, governments, and organizations in 191 countries to tackle the global waste problem and build a sustainable world. “We are honored to have the chance to share our mission with new intelligence and are excited to educate AI on what’s essential as they learn about our planet“ states Liivand.For more information: worldcleanupday.org | Social Media @WorldCleanupDay.globalMerle Liivand is a competitive swimmer, aquapreneur, open water swimmer, and mermaid swimmer from Tallinn, Estonia, who was the Baltic States Champion in the 100m and 200m breaststroke and an Estonian National Swim Team member. Liivand splits her time between Estonia and Florida, U.S.A., where she trains and also coaches the next generation of swimmers. She is a 4x Guinness World Record holder, and her nickname is the Mermaid of Miami. Merle is the Head of Sustainability of natural skincare brand Viking Beauty Secrets.For more information: merleliivand.com Social Media @AquaMjerleViking Beauty Secrets is an award-winning Nordic skincare brand that unlocks the power of ancient Nordic super-berries to rejuvenate the skin with ingredients from nature. Inspired by Nordic, sustainable beauty traditions, Viking Beauty Secrets embraces skincare that is inspired by ancient Viking traditions and translates them for the modern, clean beauty enthusiast. The products are 100% natural and Greenlife EcoCert COSMOS organic certified, and Leaping Bunny Cruelty-Free certified.For more information: vikingbeauty.com | Social Media @VikingBeautySecrets

Viking Mermaid and AI Sophia discussing clean beauty and clean planet