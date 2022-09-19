19TH ANNUAL STEVIE® INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS GALA IN UK TO HONOUR DR. PHONE FIX ALONG WITH BLUE RIBBON COMPANIES
Winners include Dr. Phone Fix, IBM, Mastercard, EY, BMO, Telus, Bell, Canadian Tire
From Day One, we have made 5-Star customer service our top priority and we’re over the moon to be recognized for that commitment.”FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Phone Fix, a Canadian leader in the cell phone and electronics repair business, to be honoured next month as winner of three gold and one bronze awards at the 19th Annual Stevie® International Business Awards Gala in London, England. The Company won two awards for customer excellence.
— Piyush Sawhney, CEO, Dr. Phone Fix
Dr. Phone Fix’s CEO, Piyush Sawhney said, “We are deeply honoured by our wins and humbled to be in the company of such business legends as IBM, Telus, Bell, Canadian Tire, Mastercard, BMO and EY - winners in other categories.” Other high-profile winners in the non-profit category include West Point’s alumni association representing 55,000 past and present members of the U.S. Army’s military elite.
Sawhney added, “From Day One, we have made 5-Star customer service our top priority and we’re over the moon to be recognized for that commitment.” He added, “Dr. Phone Fix was recently named winner of one of Canada’s top awards for customer excellence by the Alberta Chambers of Commerce.” It’s an association which represents 24,000 businesses.
The Stevie® International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program honouring high achieving businesses and executives and this year received nominations from 67 countries and territories and were judged, over a two-month period, by judging panels drawn from 300 executives worldwide.
The judges’ comments on Dr. Phone Fix’s wins include: “The customers feedback and peers rating are stellar”, “Dr. Phone Fix has certainly displayed its ability to take on a market in an aggressive and successful manner”, “It’s amazing to see…exponential growth in a fiercely competitive market of refurbished mobiles” and “…amazing top line success’.
Sawhney calls the judges’ comments: “Icing on the cake.”
Dr. Phone Fix won a Gold Stevie® Company of the Year Award in the small company categories for top “Consumer Services”, “Electronics” and “Telecommunications” and a Bronze Award for “Customer Service Team”.
Winners of the awards, named the Stevie® Awards from the Greek word meaning “crowned”, will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the luxury InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, October 15th – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019 pre-COVID.
“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie® winners in person this year,” said Stevie® Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honourees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our Gala banquet in London on Oct 15th.”
Dr. Phone Fix is Canada’s awards leader in 2022 with 30 nominations and recognitions of which roughly one third are as a finalist or winner.
Current and past sponsors of the Stevie® Business Awards Program include Forbes, Dow Jones, Pitney Bowes, John Hancock Mutual Funds and Jet Blue.
Learn more about Dr. Phone Fix at www.docphonefix.com and the “Stevie® Awards” at www.stevieawards.com.
Contact:
Warren Michaels
Director/Brand Development
warren.michaels@docphonefix.com
Cell: 780-977-8261
Warren Michaels
Dr. Phone Fix
+1 780-977-8261
