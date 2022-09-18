PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 16, 2022 Dela Rosa proposes 'whole-of-nation' approach to end kidnapping, criminal activities of foreigners on PH soil SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has suggested a "whole-of-nation" approach to end kidnapping and other criminal activities of foreign nationals on Philippine soil. Dela Rosa, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, proposed the strategy on Thursday during his panel's investigation into the alleged rising number of kidnapping cases being carried out by Chinese nationals and victimizing mostly fellow Chinese and members of the Filipino-Chinese community. "We have to employ a 'whole-of-nation' approach. Magtulungan na tayo dito...We need cooperation from every agency...BI (Bureau of Immigration), PAGCor (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation), DOLE (Department of Labor and Employment), DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development), NBI (National Bureau of Investigation), and Chinese chambers... hindi lang 'whole-of-government' approach, whole-of-nation' approach ito," Dela Rosa said. All the government agencies he mentioned were represented in the hearing and vowed to participate in the said strategy. The former top cop proposed the "whole-of-nation" approach as he learned in the hearing that the Philippine National Police (PNP) has no database or relevant information about foreign ?nationals entering the Philippines. He said one of the most important aspects of cooperation that needs to be established between the government, particularly the PNP and other government offices, the Chinese community, and other stakeholders is data-sharing on foreign nationals in the country. "May problema ang PNP na wala silang database. Kayong may database ng mga foreigner that are entering into our country, pwede ba ninyong i-share yung database with the PNP? Alam mo very capable ang PNP, mayroon silang crime lab dati, forensic group (ngayon), very highly-trained ito na mga kahit na DNA...very high-tech 'yung kanilang DNA laboratory sa PNP. Pwede n'yo i-share sa kanila para tulungan ninyo...na ma-solve itong mga kaso na ito?" he said. The Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Incorporated (PCCCII) claimed that there are reports that 56 kidnapping incidents in their community have occurred in a span of just 10 days, which was disputed by the PNP. However, PCCCII Secretary General Ko Bengsum admitted that no verification was done on the reports by their group. Dela Rosa suggested for the PNP and the PCCCII to coordinate with each other to resolve the kidnapping incidents in the Filipino-Chinese community. "Para maklaro natin 'yung report ninyo tsaka data ng PNP, on the part of the PNP... you have to seek their cooperation, hanapin itong 56 na ito... So, ganun dapat ang attitude natin, hanapin natin 'yung 56 numbers na sinasabi nila," Dela Rosa said. Dela Rosa told Bengsum, "You have the source of such information. So, sana you are also morally-obliged to help the PNP locate and identify these para hindi magkakaroon ang taumbayan, mag-iisip na 'ano ba 'to, ano ba talaga ang totoo dito.'... So, sana magtutulungan tayo, sir."