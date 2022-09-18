PHILIPPINES, September 18 - Press Release

September 18, 2022 Gatchalian bill seeks to establish the Philippine Online Library Senator Win Gatchalian has filed a bill that seeks to establish the Philippine Online Library, which will give elementary and secondary learners free and undisrupted access to digitized copies of textbooks and learning materials. Under Senate Bill No. 477 or the Philippine Online Library Act, the Department of Education (DepEd) is mandated to create digitized copies of all textbooks and reference books it deems necessary for the public education of our elementary and secondary learners. These will be compiled in the proposed Philippine Online Library, which shall be jointly managed by the DepEd and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). The DepEd and the National Library of the Philippines shall have joint custodies over the digitized copies of textbooks. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education cited the role of digital education tools to ensure learning continuity and help bridge learning gaps created by school disruptions. "While we return to face-to-face classes, our public libraries, one of the country's pathways to educational resources, should remain pandemic-proof - ubiquitous and accessible - regardless of the geographical location and type of device used by the learners," Gatchalian said. The lawmaker cited a 2021 World Bank report, which showed that in a commissioned survey of low-income households, 95.5% used paper-based learning modules and materials when remote learning was implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure access to digitized copies of textbooks, the DepEd shall provide computers, laptops, and other appropriate devices to all public elementary and secondary schools nationwide. On the other hand, the DICT shall provide free, reliable, and secure internet access to all public elementary and secondary schools pursuant to Republic Act No. 10929 or the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act. According to a report by UNICEF and the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), high, low, and no-tech innovations can be beneficial as schools reopen for mitigating learning losses and provide new resources and learning materials to reach the most marginalized children. "Bahagi ng pagsulong natin sa digital transformation sa sektor ng edukasyon ang ating mga aklatan. Sa pamamagitan ng panukala nating Philippine Online Library, hindi lamang natin matitiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, matitiyak din natin na ang ating mga mag-aaral ay magkakaroon ng access sa mga dekalidad na aklat at mga learning materials," said Gatchalian. Philippine Online Library isinusulong ni Gatchalian Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na layong magtatatag ng Philippine Online Library, kung saan magkakaroon ang mga mag-aaral sa elementarya at high school ng libreng access sa mga digitized copies ng mga textbook at mga learning materials. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 477 o ang Philippine Online Library Act, binibigyan ng mandato ang Department of Education (DepEd) na mag-digitize ng mga textbooks at learning materials para sa pampublikong edukasyon ng mga mag-aaral sa elementarya at high school. Ang mga naturang digitized textbooks at learning materials ay ititipon sa panukalang Philippine Online Library na pamamahalaan ng DepEd at ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Inaatasan nito ang DepEd at ang National Library of the Philippines na magkaroon ng joint custody ng mga digitized learning materials. Binigyang diin ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education ang mahalagang papel ng digital education tools upang tiyakin ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, at mapunan ang mga learning gaps na dulot ng pagsuspinde ng pasukan. "Habang bumabalik na tayo sa face-to-face classes, dapat nating patatagin ang ating mga learning materials at gawin itong pandemic-free at accessible sa lahat ng mga mag-aaral nasaaan man sila at ano mang device ang gamit nila kahit na sa kabila ng mga sakuna at emergency situation," ani Gatchalian. Tinukoy ni Gatchalian ang naging survey ng World Bank nitong 2021 sa mga low-income households, kung saan lumabas na mahigit siyamnapu't limang (95.5) porsyento ang gumamit ng mga papel na modules at materials noong ipatupad ang distance learning sa gitna ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Upang matiyak ang access sa mga digitized na kopya ng mga textbook, magiging mandato sa DepEd na magbigay ng mga computers, laptops, at iba pang akmang mga kagamitan sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa elementarya at high school. Imamandato naman sa DICT ang paglalagay ng libre at maayos na internet access sa lahat ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa elementarya at high school sang-ayon sa Republic Act No. 10929 o ang Free Internet Access in Public Places Act. "Bahagi ng pagsulong natin sa digital transformation sa sektor ng edukasyon ang ating mga aklatan. Sa pamamagitan ng panukala nating Philippine Online Library, hindi lamang natin matitiyak ang pagpapatuloy ng edukasyon, matitiyak din natin na ang ating mga mag-aaral ay magkakaroon ng access sa mga dekalidad na aklat at mga learning materials," ani Gatchalian.