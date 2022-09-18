Submit Release
Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 19, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Ottawa, Ontario

Private meetings.

1:00 p.m.

The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



Christ Church Cathedral



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage.
  • Media wishing to the cover the event can contact Canadian Heritage Media Relations at media@pch.gc.ca for details.

This document is also available at https://deputypm.canada.ca

SOURCE Deputy Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c9060.html

