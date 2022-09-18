Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, September 19, 2022
Note: All times local
Ottawa, Ontario
Private meetings.
1:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend the National Commemorative Ceremony in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Christ Church Cathedral
