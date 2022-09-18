Submit Release
News Search

There were 200 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,172 in the last 365 days.

Nepali Constitution Day

On behalf of the people and the Government of the United States of America, I warmly congratulate the people of Nepal as you celebrate your Constitution Day on September 19.

Our strong people-to-people ties bind us, with Nepalis contributing to many parts of the social and economic fabric of the United States.  This year we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and a strong relationship.  It is a friendship that I believe will continue to strengthen during the next 75 years and beyond.

On behalf of the American people, I extend my best wishes to all Nepalis on this special occasion.

You just read:

Nepali Constitution Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.