Nepali Constitution Day

On behalf of the people and the Government of the United States of America, I warmly congratulate the people of Nepal as you celebrate your Constitution Day on September 19.

Our strong people-to-people ties bind us, with Nepalis contributing to many parts of the social and economic fabric of the United States. This year we celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties and a strong relationship. It is a friendship that I believe will continue to strengthen during the next 75 years and beyond.

On behalf of the American people, I extend my best wishes to all Nepalis on this special occasion.