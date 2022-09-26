Global Ambulatory Mammography Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Ambulatory Mammography Market info Global Ambulatory Mammography Market seg

Global ambulatory mammography market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the ambulatory mammography market include Fujifilm (AMULET f / AMULET s, AMULET Innovality, AMULET,), Philips Healthcare (MicroDose SI), ADANI, Analogic Corporation” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insightace Analytics Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Ambulatory Mammography Market- by Product (Mammography System and Digital Mammography System), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by Insightace Analytics, the global ambulatory mammography market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Ambulatory mammography detects breast abnormalities by utilizing a low dose of radiation. One in eight women worldwide faces the risk of breast cancer throughout their lives, while men account for 1% of all disease cases. The early detection and treatment of breast cancer are being improved through routine breast self-examinations and mammography. Advanced mammography includes breast tomosynthesis, digital mammography, and computer-aided detection. A technique known as full-field digital mammography (FFDM) or digital mammography replaces the x-ray film with electronics to create mammographic images of the breast. The breast pictures are transferred to a computer for the radiologist's review and long-term preservation.

Increased geriatric population, proactive measures by healthcare institutions to create awareness about early detection of breast cancer and an increase in breast cancer incidence rate are projected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, improved insurance reimbursement policies, remarkable government support for breast cancer research, and technological breakthroughs such as breast tomosynthesis, which aids in identifying breast cancer in women with dense breast tissue, drive demand for ambulatory mammography systems. The presence of a large number of local players, as well as an increasing number of new launches in the field of ambulatory mammography, is boosting market value. However, radiation exposure dangers and false positive or negative results are projected to hamper industry expansion.

North America is anticipated to contribute to the ambulatory mammography market over the forecast years. This region's ambulatory mammography market benefits from a well-established healthcare infrastructure, superior acceptance rates for newly developed technologies, and high knowledge of breast cancer and associated therapies and technologies. In addition, the Asia Pacific ambulatory mammography market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because of the fast-growing medical tourism business in nations such as India and China Additionally, government initiatives and greater awareness are important factors driving the growth of the ambulatory mammography market.

Major market players operating in the ambulatory mammography market include Fujifilm (AMULET f / AMULET s, AMULET Innovality, AMULET,), Philips Healthcare (MicroDose SI), ADANI (Mammoscan), Analogic Corporation (Digital Mammography), ANKE (ASR-3000, ASR-4000), Aurora (Aurora), Allengers Medical (Venus,Fairy DR, Fairy), BMI Biomedical International (Milady), Canon (Artemis), Delphinus Medical Technologies (SoftVue), Carestream Health (Digital Mammography),DMS-IMAGING (Serenys), ECORAY (EXR-650), GE Healthcare (Senographe Pristina), General Medical Merate (Viola), GENORAY (DMX-600, MX-600), GMI General Medical (Lambda), Hologic (Selenia Dimensions,3Dimensions), (GIOTTO CLASS, GIOTTO IMAGE), ITALRAY (Mammograph, Mammograph FFDM), Konica Minolta (Digital Mammography), Landwind Medical (Luna), MS Westfalia (GAIA), Metaltronica (Helianthus C), Micrima (Maria), NP JSC AMICO (MAMMO-RP,Mammo-RPd), Panacea Medical (Lilac), Perlove Medical (BTX-9800D,BTX-9800B, MEGA600),Planmed (Planmed Clarity 2D,Planmed Clarity 3D,Planmed Sophie Classic S), Radmir (Syma, Madis), Shenzhen Angell Technology (Mammography-DM 158), Siemens Healthcare (Mammomat Inspiration,Mammomat Revelation, Mammomat Fusion, Mammomat Select), SternMed (Xenox), Villa SistemiMedicali (Melody III,Melody IID TS, Melody IIID), and others.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2020, Hologic Inc., a designer, manufacturer, and supplier of high-quality diagnostics and clinical imaging gadgets, announced FDA approval for its Genius AI Detection innovation, another deep learning-based programming intended to help radiologists distinguish unpretentious expected diseases in breast tomosynthesis images.

Market Segments

Global Ambulatory Mammography Market, by Product, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Analog Mammography System

• Digital Mammography System

Global Ambulatory Mammography Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Ambulatory Mammography Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Ambulatory Mammography Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Ambulatory Mammography Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Ambulatory Mammography Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Ambulatory Mammography Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

