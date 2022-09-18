MISS SAMOA THANKS MOATAA PRIMARY FOR SUPPORT

SAMOA, September 18 - By: Jasmine Netzler – Iose

Miss Samoa Haylanni Pearl Mataupu Kuruppu has challenged students from her old school, Moataa Primary to study hard so they can follow in her foot steps as future crowned Miss Melbourne and Miss Samoa.

Her encouragements were made minutes before she rushed away from the school campus to attend to her duties as the newly crowned Miss Samoa 2022.

Principal of the school Vailili Fotu Tito apologized to the students for cutting the visit short but her crown duties call.

She thanked the school, teachers and parents and students for their support that led to her success when she vied for the crown at the Vodafone Miss Samoa Pageant.

“I just wanted to share my love for all of you for supporting me…this was the school I went to and you kept supporting me all the way,” said Miss Samoa.

“Now here I am and the next one is the Miss Pacific – we are going to win that one too, okay!” Screams were heard around the venue of the gathering as she added, “keep studying hard and you could be like me [Miss Samoa and Miss Melbourne] you can do anything just keep studying hard and put your life into it”.

Her visit coincided with the schools Samoan day; an event carried out by schools around the country to illustrate to students the physical preparations of what they have already been taught in their classes – how to prepare traditional food.

So when she arrived the students were already in full swing, in their colourful puletasi’s and traditional decorations.

The schools head also expressed his appreciation to the parents for their support in ensuring that this programme went ahead to guarantee students could well understand what they had learnt from lessons in classes.

Before being called away Miss Samoa witnessed some of the performances and kept a smile of appreciation on her face the whole time.

Photo: Jasmine Netzler – Iose