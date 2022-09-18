JAPAN TO THE RESCUE

SAMOA, September 18 - By: Marc Membrere

New life saving resources and assets are at the disposal of the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (FESA) which will greatly boost the emergency responses to the public.

Arigatou to the Government of Japan!

A specialised firefighting truck, 3 ambulance vehicles, and 2 rescue boats funded under the Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grass-Roots Human Security Projects (GGP), costing WST$346,000 were handed over to FESA at their headquarters Thursday this week.

The vehicles were previously used in the Japanese city of Iwaki and has strong relationship with Polynesian nations due to it being the home of a large Polynesian Culture Centre, also the venue for the 8th Pacific Islands Meeting (PALM8) was held.

Ambassador of Japan to Samoa Keisuke Senta assured everyone that despite the vehicles being previously used in Japan, it is in top quality after being reconditioned before being sent over to Samoa.

“I am hopeful that the authority will ensure the effective and efficient management of these equipment so that they can serve many people and communities for many years to come,” he said.

The Ambassador was also confident that the assistance will further strengthen the relationship between Samoa and Japan.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Samoa, Deputy Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifasio acknowledged with gratitude the assistance of the Government of Japan in financing the procurement of the vehicles.

“This is not the first time the Government of Japan has given assistance to FESA, three years ago Japan gifted a number of specialized firefighting appliances to the Government of Samoa,” Tuala said.

Highlighting the work of the first responders, Tuala said FESA’s ambulances were on high alert during the lockdown responding to emergency calls and working collaboratively with the Ministry of Health.

Looking towards the new vehicles and boats, he says it will add value to the work of the Authority in the area of fire suppression and rescue operations to save lives.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Samoa, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Japan for its continued assistance,” he said.

Photo: Marc Membrere