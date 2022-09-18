MV LADY SAMOA IV LOCAL DEBUT SCHEDULED NOVEMBER

SAMOA, September 18 - By: Marc Membrere

The MV Lady Samoa IV, the replacement vessel for the ageing MV Lady Naomi servicing the Apia – Pago Pago, American Samoa is tentatively scheduled to arrive in November.

The vessel was launched in Japan in April this year and initially expected to arrive into the country ready to take up operations under the management of Samoa Shipping Corporation in September.

Unfortunately, the wait is extended to later this year with General Manager of Samoa Shipping Corporation, Leiataualetaua Captain Samuel Decca Phineas expecting it might take longer than he confirmed due to necessary changes to meet US Coast Guard requirements.

Leiataualetaua told the Savali in a telephone interview that the ferry is still in Japan where it was constructed at Setoda Shipyard in Hiroshima and explained it is undergoing further ‘technical alterations’ to meet the US Coast Guard requirements to enter the territory.

One legal requirement is to obtain clearance to sail territorial waters as mandated by federal laws and the U.S. Coast Guard.

One thing is for sure though when it finally arrives onboard will be 6 Samoan crew employed by the Corporation who travelled over early this year for training in manning the vessel and a few crew members from Japan.

MV Lady Samoa features an environment-friendly design with consideration for passenger comfort, advanced technology throughout and is equipped to handle a wide variety of cargo shipments.

Her arrival will replace the ageing MV Lady Naomi the main ferry that services the Apia – Pago Pago route that has been in service for 25 long years.

The MV Lady Samoa IV is 48metres in length, boosts and international gross tonnage of 1,130 tons and capacity of 297 (280 passengers and 17 crew).

When launched in Japan the vessel was christened MV Lady Samoa IV.

The Minister of Works, Transport and Infrastructure Olo Afoa Vaai was there to witness the occasion.

However, two and half months later the Minister declared in Parliament a name change to MV Lady Naomi 60.

Olo said it was essential to be consistent when naming domestic and international vessels manned under SSC.

And that the name ‘Lady Samoa’ was for ferries servicing the domestic route which is between Mulifanua and Salelologa.

And since the new vessel is initially for the purpose of travel between Apia and Pago Pago, American Samoa it should be given the name ‘Lady Naomi’.

The ship costs WST$66.74 million tala funded by Japan’s grant assistance programme.

File Photo