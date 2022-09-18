NEW FIRE SUBSTATIONS IN THE PIPELINE

SAMOA, September 18 - By: Marc Membrere

Decentralizing services to the rural areas is a priority under the Samoa Fire and Emergency Services Authority (FESA) microscope, assures Commissioner Tanuvasa Petone Mauga.

In an exclusive interview with the Savali Newspaper, Tanuvasa said the new proposed stations will be setup across both islands of Samoa and be a welcome addition to the already existing 2 in Upolu and another 2 in Savaii.

These stations are; the main Station located on beach road by Apia, Tuanaimato, Maota and Salelologa.

The new two proposed for Upolu will be set up, “on the western side where Faleolo is and the other one at Aleipata”.

The Authority is already anticipating more equipment to well furnish the stations since specialized tools are necessary to conduct firefighting operations.

Land has also been identified and allocated for locations for other possible stations in Savaii but for now the two additions look promising for Upolu.

In terms of funding, aside from the Government, they will approach their overseas and local partners for assistance.

Photo: NEOC