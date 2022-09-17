State Board Welcomes Expert Panel on ESSER Spending Trends

Washington, D.C.—The D.C. State Board of Education (State Board) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. The public meeting will be attended in-person at the Old Council Chambers in the Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building (441 4th St N.W.), and streamed live on the State Board’s YouTube page for members of the public to attend as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our website.

During the COVID–19 pandemic, Congress provided funding for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) to support schools. In total, the District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) received over $300M in recovery funds ($540.4M for all D.C. local education agencies (LEA), which was allocated to be spent on technology, summer learning, staffing, social emotional learning, professional development, and more. The State Board is interested in hearing from policy and research experts on trends related to how ESSER dollars are being spent. A panel of experts will join the State Board to discuss which spending trends are showing promising results for learning acceleration.

Chad Aldeman, Policy Director, Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University

Chelsea Coffin, Director of Education Policy Initiative, D.C. Policy Center

Jonathan Travers, Managing Partner, Education Resource Strategies (ERS)

Following discussion of the Fiscal Year 2024 budget at its August and September working sessions, the State Board will vote on appropriations and related enhancements to meet the priorities of three offices of the State Board: Office of the State Board of Education, Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education, and Office of the Student Advocate.

CR22-28, Recognizing National Suicide Prevention Week

The United State recognizes National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week anually on the week of September 10th, which is World National Suicide Prevention Day. National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week is intended to bring awareness regarding suicide prevention by inviting advocates and health care professionals to inform community members about the mental health crisis and suicide. Additionally, education agencies in D.C. have begun creating programs to better support students by strengthening collaboration efforts with community mental health organizations and D.C. public schools. The State Board will consider a ceremonial resolution to increase advocacy regarding suicide prevention, to better prevent suicide among the youth.

CR22-29 Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from September 15–October 15. Originally recognized by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week, and expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the language, culture, contributions, and history of the Hispanic and Latinx communities in the United States, in addition to acknowledging the anniversary of independence for several Latin American countries. The State Board will consider a ceremonial resolution to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and to recognize the importance of dual-language immersion programs, culturally sustaining pedagogy, and bilingual instructional methods in District classrooms.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

IV. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

V. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VI. ESSER Funding Spending Trends Panel Discussion

i. Chad Aldeman, Policy Director, Edunomics Lab at Georgetown University

ii. Chelsea Coffin, Director of Education Policy Initiative, D.C. Policy Center

iii. Jonathan Travers, Managing Partner, Education Resource Strategies (ERS)

VII. Public Comments

i. Angela Hadley

ii. Harold Thomas

iii. Ben Williams

iv. Lucia Cuomo

v. Sarah Cole

vi. Julie Jones

vii. Spring Woodall

viii. Rich Ameninhat

ix. Gabrielle Dubose

x. Rian Reed

xi. Maya Baum

xii. Senorita Lake

xiii. Sobella Quezada

xiv. Patricia Stamper

xv. Sally Schwartz

VIII. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. CR22-28, Recognizing National Suicide Prevention Week

ii.CR22-29, Honoring Hispanic Heritage Month

iii.SR22-7, Fiscal Year 2024 Need for Appropriations and Enhancements Resolution

IX. New Business

X. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The D.C. State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and four appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

The Office of the Ombudsman for Public Education serves as an external, impartial resource for current and prospective public-school students and their parents or guardians in the resolution of complaints and concerns regarding public education in a way that furthers the students’ best interest. The Ombudsman’s Office uses conflict resolution strategies, including coaching, facilitation, and mediation, to assist families and schools experiencing disagreement or conflict.

The Office of the Student Advocate supports students, parents, and families in their advocacy through parent education, one-on-one coaching, resource supports, and trainings in order to amplify the voices of families and communities in processes and decision-making; to provide avenues for access to resources and understanding systems; and to support power families and communities already possess. Contact the Office of the Student Advocate Monday through Friday at (202) 741-4692 for questions or support with charter and neighborhood schools.

