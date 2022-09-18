Submit Release
News Search

There were 193 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,102 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory - PS Yvonne Jones to Participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Yvonne Jones, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and to the Minister of Northern Affairs and Member of Parliament for Labrador, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, will participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador and will discuss the future of mining in Labrador.

All attendees are asked to adhere to local health guidelines.

Date:     

Monday, September 19, 2022


Time:    

9:30 a.m. AT


Location:        

Wabush Hotel

9 Grenfell Drive

Wabush, Newfoundland and Labrador


Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/18/c7378.html

You just read:

Media Advisory - PS Yvonne Jones to Participate at MINEx 2022 Labrador

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.