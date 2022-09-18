Chile National Day

On behalf of the people of the United States of America, I send our best wishes to the people of Chile as you celebrate your Fiestas Patrias on September 18.

Over the past year, Chile again demonstrated it is a model of democracy, with exemplary, peaceful presidential elections. With this week’s arrival of Ambassador Meehan in Chile, we will continue to strengthen the enduring ties between our people as we prepare to celebrate the 200th anniversary of U.S.-Chile relations in 2023.

Together we look forward to working with the Boric Administration to advance our shared vision for a better future.

Wishing all Chileans un Feliz Dieciocho!