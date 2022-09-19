(Video) Mahsa Amini is the latest victim of the misogynist mullahs’ regime in Iran

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, Sep,13 for ‘improper’ hijab, by the regime’s “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency. Protesting her arrest, Amini was severely beaten by the security forces in a van and was taken to the Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. After initial examinations, doctors said she had suffered a stroke and her brain dead at the same time. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), expressed her deepest sympathies with the family of Mahsa Amini, adding that the mullahs’ misogynist regime takes more victims among Iranian women and girls every day. Following reports of Amini’s death on Friday, people in Tehran took to the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans and held regime Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for this heinous crime.“Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the oppressor!” “Death to the dictator!" “Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” a US official told media outlets, urging the mullahs’ regime to end its use of violence against women.

Authorities quickly transferred Amini’s body to her hometown of Saqqez and sought to speed up her funeral in order to prevent further anti-regime protests.

The mourners marched on the governorate and continued their anti-regime protests. Security forces attacked the protesters with firearms. According to local reports, several people were injured.” — MEK

PARIS, FRANCE, September 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.Protesting her arrest, Amini was severely beaten by the security forces in a van and was taken to the capital’s Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. After initial examinations, doctors declared that Amini had suffered a stroke and was brain dead at the same time.Reports indicate that her death was due to a fracture on her skull due to heavy blows to her head. Images of her in the hospital also show bleeding from her right ear. Maryam Rajavi , President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , expressed her deepest sympathies with the family of Mahsa Amini, adding that the mullahs’ misogynist regime takes more victims among Iranian women and girls every day.The brutal beating of Amini by the suppressive forces arouses the anger and disgust of every human being. The oppression of the mullahs and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) will be crushed by the resistance of the Iranian women, she emphasized.“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Mahsa Amini. The misogynistic Guidance Patrol must be disbanded. I call on the courageous women of Iran to protest nationwide against the mullahs’ evil and misogynous regime,” said Maryam Rajavi.“The resistant and resilient women of Iran will stand up to the tyranny and oppression of the mullahs and the IRGC and defeat them. Iranian people and women will fight back with all their might,” Mrs. Rajavi’s statement continues.The NCRI Women’s Committee called on the UN Human Rights Council and all women’s rights organizations and activists to condemn this barbaric crime and not compromise with it.Following reports of Amini’s death on Friday, people in Tehran took to the streets and began chanting anti-regime slogans and holding regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responsible for this heinous crime. Protesters outside Kasra Hospital and in Argentina Square of Tehran were chanting:“Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the oppressor!” “Death to the dictator!” “Protests continued into the night as regime authorities frantically dispatched security forces and plainclothes agents to block all roads leading to Kasra Hospital and arrest protesters. Protesters were seen chanting: “I will kill those who killed my sister!”Khamenei is a murderer & his rule is unjustified!”Authorities quickly transferred Amini’s body to her hometown of Saqqez and sought to speed up her funeral in order to prevent further anti-regime protests. A large crowd of people gathered at the funeral and began holding a ceremony for Amini to prevent the regime’s plot.Locals in Saqqez began chanting “Death to the dictator!” in a clear reference to Khamenei and continued last night’s protests for a second day.The mourners marched on the governorate and continued their anti-regime protests. Security forces attacked the protesters with tear gas and firearms.According to local reports, several people were injured.Netblocks confirmed that Iranian regime authorities disrupted internet access on Friday night in Tehran in response to continuing protests in the capital and in an attempt to prevent protesters from communicating and organizing their rallies and bring an end to reports of these protests being provided to foreign media.Netblocks confirmed: “A significant internet outage has been registered in Tehran, Iran with real-time network data showing connectivity at 67% of ordinary levels; the incident comes amid protests over the death of Mahsa Amini and may affect coverage of events on the ground.”Amini’s murder by the regime’s security forces was then condemned by foreign officials.“We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran’s morality police. Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human rights abuses,” said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.“Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an ‘improper’ hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” a US official told various media outlets, urging the mullahs’ regime to end its use of violence against women.Amnesty International also condemned Amini’s murder, emphasizing the circumstances leading to the suspicious her death in custody, “which include allegations of torture and other ill-treatment in custody, must be criminally investigated. The so-called ‘morality police in Tehran arbitrarily arrested her three days before her death while enforcing the country’s abusive, degrading, and discriminatory forced veiling laws. All agents and officials responsible must face justice.”

