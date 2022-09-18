Surrogacy Market Size, Industry Share, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2022-27

Global Surrogacy Market Report

Global surrogacy market size reached US$ 161.83 Million in 2021. By 2027, It will reach a value of US$ 240.56 Million, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% (2022-2027).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Surrogacy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global surrogacy market reached a value of US$ 161.83 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 240.56 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.62% during 2022-2027.

Surrogacy is a method in which a surrogate bears and gives birth to a child on behalf of another person or couple. It is supported by a legal agreement and provides parenthood to individuals, members of the LGBT community, and those with infertility or other medical issues. It enables one or both parents to maintain a biological relationship with the child. Since the cases of infertility due to problems in egg or sperm production or reduced sperm count are increasing, surrogacy is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Global Surrogacy Market Trends and Drivers:

The global surrogacy market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about infertility treatments, such as sperm or egg donation and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Additionally, numerous technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies have catalyzed market growth. Moreover, there is a rise in the prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in women due to stress, hormonal imbalance, decreased physical activity, and lifestyle changes, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and surging intake of calorie-dense foods.

In line with this, the increasing number of fertility clinics is positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the rising use of gestational surrogacy by surrogacy professionals, as it is less complicated than traditional surrogacy, is another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the increasing fertility tourism, rising inability to conceive, easy availability of affordable surrogacy, and supportive reimbursement policies, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Global Surrogacy Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these top key players include:

Bourn Hall Clinic, CARE Fertility, Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation, Extraordinary Conceptions, Growing Generations LLC, Houston Fertility Center, IVIRMA Global, Max Healthcare, New Hope Fertility Center, Nova IVF, Ovation Fertility and Scanfert Clinic.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, technology and service provider.

Breakup by Type:

• Gestational Surrogacy

• Traditional Surrogacy

Breakup by Technology:

• IVF with ICSI

• IVF without ICSI

• Intrauterine Insemination

Breakup by Service Provider:

• Hospitals

• Fertility Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

