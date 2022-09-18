Sports & entertainment partnership consultant turned influencer Waris Syed makes waves as the 'plug' to a number of high-profile athletes and NBA teams.

Waris Syed, who founded the lifestyle marketing agency, Mircierge, is a sports industry stalwart who serves as a source, aka the "plug" for all things: sports & entertainment partnerships, lifestyle, and consumer connections. He stays on track with his mission to elevate the partnership deal-making to create lifestyle gifts for NBA players/teams.

Waris Syed, a renowned sports & entertainment marketing consultant, turned influencer, continues to make headway globally as a "plug" to several high-profile athletes and NBA teams. He spearheads the creation of marketing partnerships to build high-value gifts to fit their sports lifestyles via his agency.

"I am the advantage – what can't be sourced, I sourced via my global network of corporate and personal connections to create amazing partnership and lifestyle experiences- from private jet chartering to now custom branded technology gifts for NBA players/teams for the I consulting for brands to connect them with professional athletes and entertainers," says Waris.

Waris has spent the past two decades working in sports and entertainment, day-to-day management of a few NBA players that lead the way to him creating multi-million dollar partnerships for clients. Since 2002, Waris has been cultivating his ambition of forging into sports and entertainment marketing. Alongside NBA player Felipe Lopez, who quickly employed Waris as his business manager upon their initial meeting, Waris gained an incomparable entrepreneurial experience that taught him varied aspects of the sports sector and provided unparalleled access that enabled Waris to curate numerous marketing ventures.

Through his connections in sports and his impressive outreach to prominent brands, companies began to hire him to seed media consumer packaged goods, video games, and electronics to NBA players and other sports & entertainment industry individuals in his network. He used his brand and athlete access as leverage to activate incredible partnerships for several major brands.

Now, his lifestyle marketing firm, Mircierge, has also become the "plug" that leads the way in creating a groundbreaking partnership to handling off-the-court lifestyle requests, such as private jet charter for travel to custom holidays gifts for NBA Players and NBA teams, such as customizing drones, Air Pods, and other must-have items for player/team partner gifts.

Waris Syed's dynamic vision is curated by his own unique identity coupled with entrepreneurial perseverance as it combines the mediums of sports, lifestyle, and entertainment marketing.

He is regarded as an innovative multicultural and lifestyle marketing specialist due to his unique industry-related insights and forward-looking vision, which is exemplified by his extensive marketing relationships with Fortune 500 clients. He is passionate about sports, music, entertainment, and technology. His identity originates from his ability to understand and connect to diverse audiences, which, via his unrivaled work ethic, has enabled him to implement his vision of utilizing sports and entertainment to coordinate grass-roots influence teams, experiential activations, and multi-million marketing partnerships.

Waris' marketing niche is his broad understanding of the lifestyle and entertainment marketplace. Hence, Waris is frequently solicited by brands to ideate effective campaigns that resonate amongst pivotal and magnanimous consumers.

Those who want to reach out or collaborate with Waris Syed or learn more about the sports marketing stalwart and trendsetter may visit www.mircierge.com to get started.

