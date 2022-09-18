Submit Release
Rutland Barracks // DUI, Negligent Operation

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4005052

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland               

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 at approximately 1926 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Jerry Tanner

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 17, 2022, at approximately 1926 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed and conducted a motor vehicle stop. While speaking with the operator, Jerry Tanner, signs of impairment were observed. Tanner was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Tanner was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI and negligent operation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

