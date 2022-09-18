Rutland Barracks // DUI, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4005052
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 at approximately 1926 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4, West Rutland, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI, Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Jerry Tanner
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 17, 2022, at approximately 1926 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle operating at a high rate of speed and conducted a motor vehicle stop. While speaking with the operator, Jerry Tanner, signs of impairment were observed. Tanner was administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests roadside and was subsequently taken into custody for driving under the influence. Tanner was transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing and later released on a citation to appear in Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division to answer for the charge of DUI and negligent operation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/2022 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.