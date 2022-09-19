Coveted Trading Expert Zelman Yakubov Took Over 'Trading Mentor Online' To Share His Expertise with The World

Stock market mentor and trading expert Zelman Yakubov is now offering his expertise through highly immersive online classes with Trading Mentor Online.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Learn to trade with a stock market trading mentor.”
— Zelman Yakubov

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The stock market mentor often referred to as the human algorithm, renowned trading and stock market expert Zelman Yakubov has bought Trading Mentor Online (TMO) and now joined the esteemed roster of talented trading mentors and teachers at TMO. Dedicated to providing high quality online trading education with personalized support and mentorship for each student, Trading Mentor Online is a premier online platform for all things trading, from crypto and blockchain investing to Forex and stock market trading. The mentors use TMO's highly integrated and technologically advanced platform to offer an educational experience unlike any other. Zelman Yakubov wants to lend his expertise to TMO, which is why he is now offering regular sessions, with many students already leaving positive reviews for his mentorship.
"I set up an appointment with Zelman for a free consultation. He spoke with me for over 30 minutes and curbed my trading skills from losing money every day to breaking even. I realized his consultation helped improve my trading. I booked a 6 hour one on one mentoring session and am happy with the service. I am now profitable 4 out of 5 trading days for the last 2 weeks. I truly appreciate his services," wrote one student in a 5 star review on Zelman Yakubov's Trading Mentor Online profile.¨

With more than 23 years of diverse experience in the field, Zelman's areas of expertise include equities, stocks, mindset training, trading psychology, and more. Strongly focused on creating valuable student/mentor relationships, he works around the clock to offer tailored support and trading solutions to each person who books an appointment with him. With custom appointment schedules available for people from all across the globe, interested people who want to learn to trade can also book a free 15 minute consultation with Zelman in order to discuss their needs and assess their compatibility with Zelman, before signing up for a longer mentoring session. The official Trading Mentor Online web page for booking a completely free appointment at an available time slot with Zelman Yakubov can be seen at https://app.acuityscheduling.com/schedule.php?owner=18578827&appointmentType=29321003.

A spokesperson for Zelman Yakubov made an official press statement to discuss his background and achievements in the trading world "Zelman Yakubov is highly proactive about sharing his expertise with the world and nurturing the new generation of successful traders. He has honed his craft and mastered his techniques during the course of his highly extensive and accomplished 23-year career in the field, and will be steaming his trades live in October. As a bona fide expert of United States equities, he aims to help traders recover from loss, break even and start making a profit within just a few mentorship sessions with him at Trading Mentor Online."

The spokesperson further added "Being an expert technical analyst and a chartist, Zelman's teaching approach is highly comprehensive and individualized. He works strategically to understand the areas of improvement in his students and then uses his highly effective techniques to help students overcome their barriers. Ultimately, his mission at Trading Mentor Online is to facilitate as many students as possible, while helping them grow and thrive as traders. During his 20+ years as a stock market trader, he has worked through many economic recessions and knows how to make trading profit in any economical climate."

More details about Zelman Yakubov and his available appointment times at Trading Mentor Online can be seen on the official TMO website at https://www.tradingmentor.online/mentors/zelman-yakubov-stock-market-trading-mentor/.

Zelman Yakubov
+1 212-257-0001
hello@tradingmentor.online
Coveted Trading Expert Zelman Yakubov Took Over 'Trading Mentor Online' To Share His Expertise with The World

FIND A TRADING MENTOR At TMO, you can choose a trading mentorship program based on asset type, language, price, and experience. Learn how to trade with an expert trading educator and have your coach guide you to be a profitable trader.

