Educating the World about Sinusitis: World Sinus Health Awareness Day 2022

World Sinus Health Awareness Day 2022 - Navigating Your Pathway to Better Sinus Health

September 28, 2022 is World Sinus Health Awareness Day 2022 - Navigating Your Pathway to Better Sinus Health

The American Rhinologic Society (ARS) announces that World Sinus Health Awareness Day 2022 will be on September 28, 2022, to promote sinus health knowledge.

— Brent Senior, MD | Vice President for Strategy for the ARS
OAK RIDGE, NJ, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Rhinologic Society (ARS) announced today that World Sinus Health Awareness Day 2022 will be on September 28, 2022, in collaboration with the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) and corporate partner Medtronic. This special day informs and educates people worldwide about symptoms, diagnoses, and treatments for nasal and sinus conditions.

Sinusitis, or rhinosinusitis, is a common condition affecting nearly 30 million people annually in the United States and causes symptoms greatly affecting quality of life, such as nasal congestion, altered smell, facial pain and pressure, and drainage. The causes of sinusitis may include severe inflammation,

nasal polyps, or sinus infections, among other issues. While acute sinusitis is diagnosed in patients with symptoms lasting less than 4 weeks, doctors refer to chronic sinusitis as a condition lasting 12 weeks or longer.

“The American Rhinologic Society and SinusHealth.com are proud to be partners in supporting this important day, raising awareness of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), including its diagnosis, treatment, and the disability suffered by those affected.” said Dr. Brent Senior, Vice President for Strategy for the American Rhinologic Society.

The goal of this public awareness campaign is to help people better understand paranasal sinus conditions and when they need to seek medical care. The American Rhinologic Society (ARS) and SinusHealth.com are proud to partner with the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery (AAO-HNS) on this important initiative because otolaryngologists and rhinologists are uniquely qualified to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the nose and sinuses.

It is important for people suffering from conditions such as chronic sinusitis to be armed with medically validated knowledge so that they can make informed decisions about their own care. That is why the ARS created the Sinus Health educational website, SinusHealth.com, a resource with trusted answers to questions about sinusitis written by board-certified otolaryngologists and rhinologists. Media assets for this campaign are available at www.entnet.org/wshad, including posters, patient information (digital and print), social media content, webinars, podcasts, media outreach, and more.

About American Rhinologic Society

The American Rhinologic Society (ARS) is the primary organization representing the advancement of science and ethical practice of rhinology. ARS promotes excellence in patient care, research and education in Rhinology and Skull Base Disorders.

About SinusHealth.com

SinusHealth.com, developed by ARS, is the most trusted educational website on nasal and paranasal sinus disease with articles written by board-certified otolaryngologists and rhinologists.

