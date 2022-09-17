NSSF'S PROJECT CHILDSAFE, LAS VEGAS METROPOLITAN PD, USCCA, BASS PRO SHOPS, AND LOCAL LEADERS ADDRESS FIREARM SAFETY, SUICIDE PREVENTION IN LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®), the U.S. Concealed Carry Association (USSCA), the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Bass Pro Shops distributed firearm safety and suicide prevention resources, including free gun locks, at a special Fall Outdoor Sports and Firearm Safety Event today to help prevent firearm accidents, thefts and misuse, and to bolster suicide prevention efforts across the city.

"Secure storage is the number one way to help prevent unauthorized access to firearms," said Joe Bartozzi, President and CEO of NSSF, The Firearm Industry Trade Association. "Since September is also Suicide Prevention Month, this is a great opportunity to talk about preventing access by at-risk individuals. We are grateful to USSCA, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Bass Pro Shops and all our local partners for joining us in this effort to save lives."

NSSF has provided resources to support the local effort through its nationwide Project ChildSafe® initiative. Project ChildSafe encourages gun owners to secure their firearms when they're not in use with a gun lock, lock box or other device, to store ammunition separately, and to talk with their kids about gun safety. The program has also partnered with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to make thousands of free gun locks available to residents.

"These locks and materials are available to everyone – no questions asked," said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. "We want to encourage anyone who has a gun in their home to take the steps to store it securely and responsibly when not in use. It really can make our community safer and help save lives."

To support suicide prevention efforts, the local effort also offers a free resource for parents focused on teen mental health and firearm storage, developed through a partnership between NSSF and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Today's event was organized largely by representatives of USCCA, as part of a larger "Project ChildSafe Las Vegas" community campaign, with support from several local vendors, including Homeland Personal Protection, At the Ready, The Gun Store, Sheepdog Armory, Las Vegas Office of Suicide Prevention, Clark County Fire Department, Intermountain Healthcare, Movinque BBQ and Kona Ice.

"When it comes to our children and people in our homes, we want to prevent any type of firearm, especially those that are loaded, from being accessible, stolen or misused. If these firearms are left unsecured and available, that's a tragedy waiting to happen, and it's so easily preventable," said Paul Martinez with USCCA.

