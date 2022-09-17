US Fertility partner practice Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Atlanta welcomes its seventh reproductive endocrinologist, Steven Gay, M.D., to better serve patients

Steven Gay, M.D., is now accepting new patient appointments at SGF Atlanta's Alpharetta location.

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US Fertility, the largest physician-owned and physician-led, integrated network of top-tier fertility practices in the United States, welcomes Steven Gay, M.D., to Shady Grove Fertility Atlanta's Alpharetta location. Dr. Gay is now accepting new patient appointments.

"I was fortunate enough to do a component of my fellowship training with SGF while at the National Institutes of Health," shares Dr. Gay. "The joy my colleagues have, their compassion for patients, and their commitment to evidence-based medical advances I saw then and still see every day makes me proud to be part of the SGF team."

Dr. Gay will provide comprehensive fertility services, including:

fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,

semen analysis,

hysterosalpingogram (HSG),

low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),

in vitro fertilization (IVF),

donor egg, sperm, and embryo,

genetic screening and testing,

gestational carrier,

egg freezing,

fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and

LGBTQ+ family building.

Dr. Gay is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). Dr. Gay earned his medical degree at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. He then continued his studies at Emory University for his residency in OB/GYN. From there, Dr. Gay trained in REI at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. During this time, Dr. Gay did a component of his fellowship training with SGF, where he admired the compassionate, evidence-based fertility care provided by his colleagues.

Dr. Gay has been recognized by the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) for his excellence in research on in vitro fertilization outcomes following polypectomy. Additional research interests include polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), preimplantation genetic diagnosis, and Asherman's syndrome. Dr. Gay is a member of ASRM and the Society of Reproductive Surgeons.

"By welcoming Dr. Gay to the SGF Atlanta physician team, we expand access to world-class fertility care to patients in the Atlanta area," shares Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H., medical director of SGF Atlanta. "His commitment to driving forward research in reproductive medicine paired with his dedication to patient-centered care exemplifies SGF's mission to best serve their patients."

Patients may now schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Gay by calling 404-419-7141 or by submitting this brief form.

About US Fertility

US Fertility is the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, offering comprehensive fertility-market-focused non-clinical, administrative, and technical platforms that help domestic and international practices improve patient outcomes and increase patient access. To learn more about partnership- or affiliate-status benefits, call 301-545-1308 or visit USFertility.com.

About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 50 locations, including the newest location in Raleigh, North Carolina, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.

