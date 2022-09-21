EpiBone CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Nina Tandon Selected to Participate in White House Summit
Dr. Tandon joined a panel of experts in biotechnology and biomanufacturing as part of President Biden's National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative
The EpiBone team is proud to play a role in driving innovation to transform the future of health and quality of life with cutting-edge technology and research in tissue engineering.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpiBone CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Nina Tandon participated as a speaker at the White House Summit on Biotechnology & Biomanufacturing for the American Bioeconomy on September 14, 2022. The summit brought together government and private sector leaders as a first step in launching the Biden Administration's National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative, a whole-government approach to advancing biotechnology and biomanufacturing to create innovation in health, climate change, energy, food security, agriculture, supply chain resilience, and national and economic security.
— Dr. Nina Tandon
The half-day summit included a bioeconomy roundtable discussion with government officials and private sector leaders and two panels, one exploring biotechnology for global change and another discussing biomanufacturing and the bioeconomy. Tandon spoke during the morning roundtable discussion, sharing her perspectives on biotechnology, and its relevance as the future of medicine, as well as the pressing need for government support.
“I’m humbled to have had the opportunity to speak alongside my colleagues who are all industry luminaries as part of this critical White House Summit roundtable discussing industry advancements that will help move the entire field forward,” said Tandon. “Biotechnology holds immeasurable possibility to improve the quality and capacity of our lives, and this new White House initiative speaks to that possibility while positioning the US as a global leader in the industry. The EpiBone team is proud to play a role in driving innovation to transform the future of health and increasing quality of life by bringing game-changing tissue engineered products to patients."
As CEO and co-founder of EpiBone, Inc., Tandon bridges the realms of business and science, with decades of experience in tissue engineering and bioreactor design. She has completed a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering and an MBA from Columbia University. Tandon has been named one the 40 under 40 by Crain’s New York, an Ernst & Young Winning Woman, and one of Goldman Sachs’ 100 Most Intriguing Entrepreneurs. She is also a WEF Young Global Leader and McKinsey alumni. Tandon’s passion for science and innovation is dwarfed only by her desire to see the promise of regenerative medicine fully realized.
In her work at EpiBone, Tandon leads the company in its mission to use groundbreaking research to transform skeletal repair. The team uses advanced science and technology to solve problems that once seemed unsolvable, developing processes that uses cells to grow new bone and cartilage tissues. This work has been recently underscored by the successful implantation of all the patients in their first-in-human clinical trial using the most advanced product in their pipeline, a customized living bone graft grown from a patient’s own cells.
To learn more about Dr. Nina Tandon and the work of the EpiBone team, visit https://www.epibone.com/.
About EpiBone
EpiBone, Inc. is privately-held clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on skeletal reconstruction. Sitting at the intersection of biology and engineering, the company harnesses the power of cells to create living solutions that can become a seamless part of a patient’s body. EpiBone is currently developing a pipeline of bone, cartilage, and compound (bone and cartilage) products.
For more information, please visit: https://www.epibone.com/
