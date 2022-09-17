The Dayton School of Medical Massage to receive the 2021-2022 ACCSC School of Distinction Award

Dayton School of Medical Massage to be receive School of Distinction award from ACCSC. This Prestigious award recognizes schools that demonstrate a commitment to delivering high quality educational programs to their students.

The Dayton School of Medical Massage and two of its branch campuses (Cincinnati School of Medical Massage and Dayton School of Medical Massage- Lima) will be receiving the 2021-2022 ACCSC School of Distinction Award on September 21, 2022. This prestigious award recognizes accredited member schools that demonstrated a commitment to the expectations and rigors of ACCSC accreditation, as well as a commitment to delivering quality educational programs to students. Sarah Brannon- Corporate Director of Education and Compliance will be accepting the awards for all three schools during a ceremony at the 2022 ACCSC Professional Development Conference in Reston Virginia.

"We're proud of our reputation for providing a very high-quality education for the massage therapy industry for the last 27 years," says Bill Tahy, founder, and President of the Schools of Medical Massage. "And we are very happy to be recognized by ACCSC for our efforts."

Since 1995, Schools of Medical Massage has been training students to become Licensed Massage Therapists throughout Ohio. The Dayton School of Medical Massage and it's four branch campuses are approved by the State Medical Board of Ohio, the State Board of Career Colleges and Schools and accredited by ACCSC (Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges). Over the past 27 years Schools of Medical Massage has graduated 1000's of students from their five campuses located in Dayton, Cincinnati, Lima, Cleveland and Columbus and has three times received the Excellence in Education award from Massage Envy, recognizing the top massage programs nationally.

