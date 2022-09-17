Cleveland Gaming Classic Returns for Its Seventh Year

Get ready to game at the 7th annual Cleveland Gaming Classic (CGC) on September 24 at the IX Center.

The Cleveland Gaming Classic is Ohio's largest gaming convention, filled with retro video games, toys and collectibles, cosplay, software developers, special guests, tournaments and more. "The Cleveland Gaming Classic started humbly as a grassroots show in a basement, and now we're so thrilled to be at the I-X Center," said founder Tom Jenkins, who is a native Clevelander as well.

The show features over free-to-play 100 legendary classic cabinet and console games as well as pinball machines. Independent Software Developers from across the Midwest also come to showcase their games in-development or pending release. In addition, CGC features 200+ vendor tables, with rare collectibles, games, toys, memorabilia, crafts, comics and more.

This year CGC is also celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mortal Kombat with a knock-out lineup of special guests from the original games, including: Mortal Kombat's John Parrish and Anthony Marquez, Jax and Kung Lao, and legendary artist and designer of Mortal Kombat, Paul Niemeyer. You'll also have the chance to meet YouTube stars, cosplayers, and NBA Jam's Tim Kitzrow, and Q*Bert game designer Warren Davis.

The show also features more main stage programming, including a Cosplay Masquerade, Punch-Out Blindfolded, panels and more. Those looking for competition can compete in one of our amazing tournaments - like the world's largest Tecmo Super Bowl Tournament, Warhammer, Smash Ultimate, and Magic the Gathering.

And the fun doesn't stop there! Bring the whole family – there's plenty to see and do at this kid-friendly con, including free crafts, scavenger hunt, bounce house, and cosplay contest.

Don't forget to buy raffle tickets in support of our charity partner, United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland*, featuring over $5,000 dollars in prizes donated by local and national organizations. "The Cleveland Gaming Classic is a homegrown show, and we're glad to give back to a Cleveland charity like United Cerebral Palsy," said Jenkins, who's been a UCP board member for 6 years.

The event is from noon -10 pm, with early-bird access starting at 11 am.

Tickets are available in advance at www.gamecleveland.com/ticketsnow and onsite at the I-X Center.

Adults $20

Children 10 and under free

* United Cerebral Palsy of Greater Cleveland is an accredited, high impact, thriving organization meeting the complex health and social challenges facing children and adults with a range of disabilities. UCP today provides a continuum of services throughout Greater Cleveland.

