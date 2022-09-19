Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,963 in the last 365 days.

Rolling Hills Dental Group Welcomes Dentist Kevin Lin

Dr. Kevin Lin

Rolling Hills Dental Group

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Lin, DDS has joined Rolling Hills Dental Group, a cosmetic and general dentistry practice, as owner and partner. The practice opened its doors in the City of Rolling Hills Estates, California in 1970 by dentist Norton Donner. Shortly thereafter he was joined by Jerry Bottomley, DDS. In more recent years, Jeff Goodman, DDS joined as the third owner and partner.

“We are happy to welcome Dr. Lin to our practice. He has been an important addition, our patients appreciate the quality of care he provides,” said Jeff Goodman, DDS, Partner at Rolling Hills Dental Group.

Dr. Kevin Lin grew up in Palos Verdes, California and attended Duke University where he received his Bachelors of Science degree. He went on to receive his dental degree from the USC School of Dentistry, where he received training in CAD/CAM & implant dentistry and graduated as one of the top students in clinical accomplishments. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, and the Western Los Angeles Dental Society.

Outside of dentistry, Dr. Lin has been playing the violin since he was 6 years old and was concertmaster of the Palos Verdes Peninsula High School orchestra. Being a highly skilled musician has made his hands especially adept for dentistry, which also requires a blend of technique and artistry.

“I am excited to be working at Rolling Hills Dental and to be able to serve the same community in which I grew up. I will be carrying on the high level of individualized care and patient-centered philosophy which you have come to expect from Rolling Hills Dental. I want all my patients to have a healthy, confident smile, and I look forward to taking care of my patients’ dental needs for many years to come.”

About Rolling Hills Dental Group

Rolling Hills Dental Group is located at 857 Silver Spur Road, in Rolling Hills Estates and is the most highly rated, cosmetic and general dentistry practice in the south bay. The practice serves residents living on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, including the cities of Rolling Hills Estates, Rolling Hills, Rancho Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes Estates and the surrounding communities of Torrance, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Long Beach, and San Pedro.
More information about the office including scheduling and services can be found at: www.RollingHillsDental.com. The office is open Monday-Friday.

@RollingHillsDG
Rolling Hills Dental Group
+1 310-997-4242
info@rollinghillsdental.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Dentists at Rolling Hills Dental Group in Palos Verdes CA

You just read:

Rolling Hills Dental Group Welcomes Dentist Kevin Lin

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.