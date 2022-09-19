Rolling Hills Dental Group Welcomes Dentist Kevin Lin
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Lin, DDS has joined Rolling Hills Dental Group, a cosmetic and general dentistry practice, as owner and partner. The practice opened its doors in the City of Rolling Hills Estates, California in 1970 by dentist Norton Donner. Shortly thereafter he was joined by Jerry Bottomley, DDS. In more recent years, Jeff Goodman, DDS joined as the third owner and partner.
“We are happy to welcome Dr. Lin to our practice. He has been an important addition, our patients appreciate the quality of care he provides,” said Jeff Goodman, DDS, Partner at Rolling Hills Dental Group.
Dr. Kevin Lin grew up in Palos Verdes, California and attended Duke University where he received his Bachelors of Science degree. He went on to receive his dental degree from the USC School of Dentistry, where he received training in CAD/CAM & implant dentistry and graduated as one of the top students in clinical accomplishments. He is a member of the American Dental Association, the California Dental Association, and the Western Los Angeles Dental Society.
Outside of dentistry, Dr. Lin has been playing the violin since he was 6 years old and was concertmaster of the Palos Verdes Peninsula High School orchestra. Being a highly skilled musician has made his hands especially adept for dentistry, which also requires a blend of technique and artistry.
“I am excited to be working at Rolling Hills Dental and to be able to serve the same community in which I grew up. I will be carrying on the high level of individualized care and patient-centered philosophy which you have come to expect from Rolling Hills Dental. I want all my patients to have a healthy, confident smile, and I look forward to taking care of my patients’ dental needs for many years to come.”
About Rolling Hills Dental Group
Rolling Hills Dental Group is located at 857 Silver Spur Road, in Rolling Hills Estates and is the most highly rated, cosmetic and general dentistry practice in the south bay. The practice serves residents living on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, including the cities of Rolling Hills Estates, Rolling Hills, Rancho Palos Verdes, Palos Verdes Estates and the surrounding communities of Torrance, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach, Long Beach, and San Pedro.
More information about the office including scheduling and services can be found at: www.RollingHillsDental.com. The office is open Monday-Friday.
Rolling Hills Dental Group
+1 310-997-4242
info@rollinghillsdental.com
Dentists at Rolling Hills Dental Group in Palos Verdes CA