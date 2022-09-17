Acumen Information Systems Acquires Orbus Technologies Sage Practice

Acumen welcomes our new Sage customers from Orbus Technologies

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orbus Technologies is transitioning its Sage client base to Acumen Information Systems effective September 14th, 2022, and Sage services effective September 30th.

Acumen has an exceptional reputation, experienced staff, and many existing Sage 300 clients, and is very popular in the Sage 300 community. Both companies share the same culture and beliefs because they value every client relationship as a partnership and are committed to helping clients develop and implement solutions that will ensure optimization, success, and profitability.

"Acumen is absolutely delighted to welcome the Orbus Sage customers into the Acumen family and is eager to strategically finds new ways to enhance their Sage investments," said Paul Crompton, Managing Partner of Acumen." Acumen and Orbus will work together to make this transition as seamless as possible."

"I am confident that Acumen will bring continued success to our customers. Acumen brings the advantages of an excellent technical team and a new portfolio of SaaS and Cloud Solutions. Most recently, Acumen has been recognized by leading Accounting Software industry journal Accounting Today as a Sage top 100 VAR in 2022 and were the top Sage Intacct VAR in December 2021," said Paul Collister, Managing Director of Orbus Technologies.

About Acumen Information Systems:

Acumen Information Systems is an innovative Sage Diamond-Level Partner dedicated to helping organizations achieve operational excellence. Acumen specializes in integrating and deploying accounting, human resources, payroll, and document management solutions. Collectively, the team continues to strategically find new ways to enhance its client's software whether their solution is on-premise or hosted in the cloud. Founded in 2008, Acumen has successfully led hundreds of clients in the implementation of Sage Business management solutions in the U.S., Canada, and the Caribbean. Customers rely on Acumen because of their dedication to customer service, determination in streamlining accounting functions, commitment to transparent communication, and focus on business value. For more information visit https://www.acumenfl.com/ or call 407-965-2411.

About Orbus Technologies:

Orbus Technologies is comprised of two business units: an off-the-shelf and custom Sage software development practice and a Sage implementation practice. Using the latest Sage technologies, the Orbus Technologies development team delivers high-quality off-the-shelf and custom Sage Solutions to run our client's businesses, while our Sage implementation practice delivers high-quality Sage solutions for business management functions such as Sage 300, Sage CRM, and numerous Sage 300 and CRM third party products. For more information visit https://www.orbustechnologies.com.

Steven Phelps, Acumen Information Systems, 1 4079652411 Ext: 2023, steven.phelps@acumenfl.com

