Judge Scott Bain Welcomes Attorneys

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Scott Bain Welcomes Attorneys to the 2022 ABA Forum on Entertainment &

Sports Annual Meeting

Las Vegas, NV

September 10, 2022

Scott Bain, Governing Committee Member of the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on the Entertainment & Sports Industries, has announced an education and networking opportunity for attorneys at the 2022 ABA Forum on Entertainment & Sports Annual Meeting.

Judge Scott Bain has served as an attorney, adjunct professor, and patent judge specializing in the fields of intellectual property and corporate law. He is co-author of the 2005 book “Copyright Law in the Digital World: Basics, Law and Policy” and other IP publications and was Chair of the Literary Publishing Division of the ABA. His positions have included Administrative Patent Judge (APJ) at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB), United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO); Principal, Bain Law Offices (Washington, DC); Partner, Wiley Rein (Washington, DC); and Lecturer at Catholic University, among others. As a result of his vast experience in the field, Judge Bain is a sought-after speaker on intellectual property, litigation, and entertainment law topics. He has lectured extensively on these topics and is frequently called upon to provide insight and analysis on current legal issues. In addition to his legal expertise, Judge Bain also brings a unique perspective to his lectures due to his experience as a patent judge. As a result of his insights, Judge Bain has become a leading voice in the field of intellectual property law.

Judge Scott Bain says, “This conference will provide one-of-a-kind tours of entertainment venues, panels featuring industry-leading executives and lawyers, and unparalleled networking opportunities over the course of three days. This is a rare opportunity to gain insight into the inner workings of the entertainment industry and to meet some of the key players in the field. The conference promises to be an enlightening and educational experience for all who attend.”

The conference will present sessions on a wide spectrum of entertainment and sports topics, including Name, Image, & Likeness (NIL) in college sports, the Metaverse, a variety of patent and copyright law topics, literary option agreements, and more. The meeting will occur October 6-8, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Las Vegas. This year's conference will be an opportunity to learn from some of the best and brightest minds in the industry, as well as network with fellow professionals and stay abreast of the latest developments in the field.

Bain, who serves as a volunteer on the meeting’s planning committee, added: “It's not often that you get to work with a group of highly skilled professionals on a project that has the potential to impact the legal community in a positive way. That's exactly what happened when I volunteered to serve on the planning committee for the upcoming ABA legal conference. The collective experience of our planning committee has made creating this meeting an extremely rewarding experience. I thoroughly enjoyed collaborating with top legal professionals to produce something that will be of such value to the legal community. I'm confident that attendees will find the conference to be informative and beneficial, and I'm proud to have played a role in making it happen.”