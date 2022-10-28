Toothbrush Pillow Now At Puerto Rico Technology Assistance Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Puerto Rico Technology Assistance Program lending library of tools, devices, and assistive technology services for persons with physical or neurological impairments, is expanding in a small way.
The latest addition to the device demonstration is the Toothbrush Pillow, a small countertop HSA & FSA medical device that balances a toothbrush in the horizontal position with bristles up to aid and assist physically or neurologically impaired individuals in applying toothpaste. Like all the numerous devices and services available from Puerto Rico Technology Assistance Program, the Toothbrush Pillow can be tried by the user before committing to its use.
The Puerto Rico Assistive Technology Program (PRATP) aims to increase the accessibility and acquisition of assistive technology (AT) equipment and services for people with disabilities of all ages in Puerto Rico.
Our goal is to maximize the potential of the person with a disability through a variety of initiatives that begin with educating AT users, family members, service providers, employers, and the general public about the value and use of Assistive Technology. The PRATP complements this education with services aimed at facilitating the accessibility, acquisition and implementation of AT solutions in education, employment and community life scenarios.
Puerto Rico Technology Assistance Program now has the Toothbrush Pillow thru the Demonstration program. This opportunity is for a person to interact with an AT device, learn about the different features and compare with other similar devices. An AT Device Demo allows a person to make an informed decision about whether the device is the right one.
Since December 1, 1993, the PRATP has served the population of people with disabilities on the Island. It was initially established as a Project, under Federal Law 100-407 of 1988. On August 31, 2000, under Law 264, was institutionalized as the Puerto Rico Technological Assistance Program, attached to the School of Health Professions in the Medical Sciences Campus of the University of Puerto Rico.
The small Toothbrush Pillow, like thousands of other devices designed to assist disabled and elderly, is available at 46 out of 56 assistive technology locations throughout all 50 states, four US territories, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.
About Toothbrush Pillow
The device is currently being used by individuals with Parkinson’s, arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis (MS), stroke, Autism, and upper limb amputees. Occupational therapists supply the Toothbrush Pillow and teaches client’s proper oral care. The device creates opportunities for individuals with daily oral care when dealing with extraordinary medical issues in the absent of medical doctors. Very economical, easy to use, and can be used independently. The intellectual property behind TBP is owned by American Businessman, Anthem Pleasant.
To learn more, please visit: http://www.toothbrushpillow.com/
Anthem Pleasant
